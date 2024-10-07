Sports business insider says Caitlin Clark and WNBA players will force a lockout in offseason

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

A notable sports business insider recently explained why Caitlin Clark and her WNBA contemporaries are likely headed to a lockout this offseason.

The 2024 season for the WNBA was its best by far when it comes to the financials of the game. The league has made some good progress over the last decade. However, this year’s draft class led by former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark was a revelation for the league.

The popularity of Clark during her final two seasons in college was a boon for the amateur ranks. And she carried that momentum to the pro level as the WNBA garnered record-setting ticket and merchandise sales, as well as the best television ratings in league history. It only helped that the rookie had a strong first season and led the Indiana Fever to the postseason.

The impressive numbers came at the perfect time for players as the current collective bargaining agreement expires after this season. Over the last few months, various reports have suggested that the league will make the concessions necessary to avoid a prolonged negotiation process. However, on Monday sports business expert Joe Pompliano explained why an ugly lockout is likely as players look for higher wages.

Caitlin Clark and other WNBA players looking for big pay increases will lead to offseason lockout

“I feel like we are quickly headed to a scenario where there’s going to be a lockout in the WNBA,” Pompliano began by saying. “I think the players just have a much higher perception around their dollar value worth than the league is actually worth. If you look at the WNBA, attendance, viewership, merchandise sales, everything is up. They’re making a lot more money. TV rights, everything. But most don’t understand the dynamic of the NBA owning a large chunk of the business.

“The owners own a large chunk of the revenue stream. Aliyah Boston said she wants commas in her paycheck. A million-plus dollars essentially. And that’s not happening anytime soon in the WNBA,” he said. “A’ja Wilson makes $200,000 a year. We’re going to get to a point where that sets in as reality.

“And I think the players are going to have a really hard time dealing with that because they’re going on the road and seeing these sold-out arenas. The economics of the league just don’t give that opportunity to them.”

It has to be frustrating to see the growth of the league but no big changes in athlete pay. The big question is will Caitlin Clark and other WNBA players understand the finances of the situation, or feel they need to stand their ground now for themselves and future players?

