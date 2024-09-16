VIDEO: Popular NBA analyst makes wildly bold prediction for New York Knicks win-loss record in 2024-25

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A popular NBA analyst for ESPN not only believes the New York Knicks will have the best record in the East, but he thinks they will have the best overall record in the entire league.

This was a very productive offseason for the Knicks. They added a player they feel could be the final piece in a title team — Mikal Bridges. They somehow got top star Jalen Brunson to agree to a new team-friendly contract extension. And they locked up head coach Tom Thibodeau for a few more seasons.

Also Read: Where do the New York Knicks land on our latest NBA power rankings?

This all comes after a season where they scored the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Did so with Julius Randle missing the last month of the season and OG Anunoby being sidelined for a notable amount of time as well. On paper, New York should be a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference next season.

However, ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the Knicks can be much more than that and could be the very best team during the regular season in 2024-25.

New York Knicks record (2023-24): 50-32

Kendrick Perkins explains why the New York Knicks will have the NBA’s best record in 2024-25

“Since I’m the governor of New York and I know Tracy Morgan is watching right now, damn it, this is not an individual sport it’s a team sport,” Perkins started by saying on a recent edition of “NBA Today.” “My bold take is that the New York Knicks are going to have the best record, not just in the Eastern Conference, [but] in the entire NBA in the regular season.

“When you think about what Big Body Brunson did last year — best player in the East — he’s going to come back on a different mission. Acquiring Mikal Bridges. Those boys with Hart and Donte [DiVincenzo], they’re going to be ready to play. And Julius Randle also, I think he’s going to embrace his role.”

Perkins has been a fan of the Knicks in recent seasons, and part of the reason is they play much like the outstanding Boston Celtics team he was on well over a decade ago. Knicks fans will surely hope they can be just like that group and win a championship this season.

Also Read: New York Knicks game today – Get an early look at the 2024-25 Knicks schedule