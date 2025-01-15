What is the TGL Golf League? Everything you need to know about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new venture

Credit: GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PGA legend Tiger Woods and 4-time major champion Rory McIlroy have created a lot of headlines over their new golf venture, the TGL. With the league’s first season underway, many casual and diehard golf fans are curious about what it is and how it works.

Well, look no further as we explain everything you need to know about the Tomorrow Golf League (TGL).

What does TGL Golf League stand for?

Firstly, TGL stands for Tomorrow’s Golf League. TGL is aiming to innovate the game of golf by using simulators, green modifications for each hole, and much more.

Who owns the TGL Golf League?

TGL was created by TMRW Sports, which builds modern approaches to sports, media, and entertainment. TMWR is pronounced as “Tomorrow.”

Mike McCarley, who is the CEO and founder of TMWR Sports, has been an NBC Sports Executive for more than 20 years. He served as NBC Sports President, golf and global strategy from 2011-21. In these roles, he oversaw golf coverage on NBC and the Golf Channel, as well as other digital platforms, like GolfNow and GolfPass.

Woods and McIlroy are co-founders for TGL. In addition to his 15 major wins and his 82 PGA Tour victories, Woods also founded TGL Ventures. It is a multi-brand enterprise for Woods’ philanthropic and business goals.

How does the TGL Golf League work?

Twenty-four PGA Tour players are divided into six teams. In each match, three players will represent the squad in a 3-on-3 match, which takes place at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Overall, each match consists of 15 holes split between two sessions. The first session is a nine-hole triple match, playing alternate shot format among the three players. Following intermission, the final six holes are singles action where the six players go head-to-head.

Players will hit their tee and approach shots into a simulator screen that is 64 by 53 feet. The simulator is nearly 24 times the size of a standard simulator.

However, for shots around 50 yards or less, players will chip and putt on a custom-built green, called the “Green Zone.” The green has the ability to turn and rotate to differentiate each hole.

For each hole won by a team, they win one point. No points are awarded to tied holes. Therefore, the team with the most points after 15 holes wins the match.

If the teams are tied after 15 holes, overtime is a 3-on-3 closest to the pin contest. Even if a team wins before 15 holes are played, the total number of holes won is the first tiebreaker to determine playoff seeds. Thus, all matches will go 15 holes.

Playoff seeding and format

During the regular season, two points for a win and one point for an overtime loss, like in the NHL. The top four teams in the standings advance to the playoffs. In addition, the semifinals will be a single elimination match, slated for March 17-18. Championship action is a best-of-three and will take place March 24-25.

What makes it different from a PGA Tour event?

For every shot the players make, they have 40 seconds to hit their ball. If players do hit their shot in 40 seconds, then it is a one-stroke penalty.

The TGL has also implemented “The Hammer.” In addition to each hole being worth one point, the hammer increases the value of a hole by one point, if accepted. However, if the opposing team does not accept the hammer, then the hole is conceded. On another note, if an additional hammer is thrown, then another point is on the line.

One team starts with the possession of the hammer. The other team gets the opportunity to later use that advantage, once the hammer is used. Every player is also mic’d up during the broadcast. Whether players are making jokes among themselves or figuring out strategies, fans can hear everything that goes through what a player is saying.

Additionally, each team has four timeouts per match, two in Triples and the other two in Singles. However, timeouts from Triples do not carry over to Singles.

There is also a referee on site with the players and a golf official to control the action. Derrick Stafford, who spent more than three decades as an NBA referee, is the on-course referee. To emphasize Stafford’s resume, he has worked 166 NBA playoff games and 12 NBA Finals.

Is TGL competing with the PGA Tour?

No. TGL is working around the PGA Tour schedule. As a result, matches take place on Mondays or Tuesdays of a respective week. The players’ schedule, as well as the PGA Tour schedule, are aligned to coincide simultaneously.

In addition, as the TGL season progresses in February and March, the PGA Tour season will be in Florida, which limits any travel plans for those who live outside of Florida.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Tech-Infused Golf League?

Yes. Tiger Woods is playing in the TGL Golf League and on the Jupiter Golf Links Club team.

What golfers are in TGL?

Here is a look at the six teams and the players on each squad.

Atlanta Drive GC : Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover

: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover Boston Common Golf : Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama Jupiter Links Golf Club : Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner

: Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner Los Angeles Golf Club : Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose New York Golf Club : Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young The Bay Golf Club: Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

All in all, the 24 golfers share 230 PGA Tour wins, 33 major championships and 834 weeks at No. 1 in the world golf rankings.

How much do TGL players make?

What is at stake for these players? The purse is $21 million. As a result, the winning team earns $9 million. That equals $2.25 million for each player on the championship team. In addition, the winning team will hoist the SoFi Cup, which is lighted to the team’s colors.

Will the TGL Golf League be televised?

Yes. All TGL matches will be televised on ESPN or ESPN 2 in prime time.

When does the TGL Golf league start?

The TGL’s first season has already started. Their inaugural event was on Jan. 7. The first regular season will run through March 4.

