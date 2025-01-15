USC’s Lincoln Riley could be intrigued by NFL job

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley has been the head coach of the USC Trojans since 2022. He’s led them to a 26-14 record in the regular season, with a 2-1 record in bowl games.

After starting out strong by winning 11 games, Riley has regressed each of the past two years, winning eight in 2023 and seven games in 2024. Now, some are wondering if the Trojans coach would make the leap to the NFL.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates

Some believe Lincoln Riley could leave USC for NFL job

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many coaches view college football as a stepping stone on their journey, aiming to reach the highest stage in the NFL. Is Lincoln Riley one of them?

Based on the latest report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, it sounds like Riley would be open to making the NFL leap in the near future. Yet, he cautions that if it happens at all, it may not be for another year or two.

“Speaking of college head coaches bailing to be assistants in pro football, I know some people have wondered what Lincoln Riley might say if an NFL team came to him with an opportunity to be an offensive coordinator. I do think the answer would be “no” now. But maybe not in a year or two.” SI’s Albert Breer on Lincoln Riley

While Riley hasn’t experienced the success he likely envisioned when taking the Trojans’ coaching job, his overall record (81-24, 55-10 at Oklahoma) remains impressive. Is his resume strong enough to tempt an NFL front office?

As Breer notes, if not now, it could happen for Riley in the next few years.

Related: 5 Pittsburgh Steelers QB solutions for 2025