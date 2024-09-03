New report reveals updated and massive Juan Soto contract projection for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, and Giants ahead of free agency

Credit: wendell cruz-usa today sports

A new report from a New York MLB insider has updated what interested teams will have to fork over this winter for New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. And it is historic.

Entering the MLB games today, the Yankees are the cream of the American League crop. Their 80-58 is tops in the AL and among the best in the entire league. A huge part of the team’s success this season — especially when they had an awful July — has been the MVP-level play of Juan Soto.

The outfielder was the biggest addition they made in the offseason. And he has been everything they could have hoped for and more. However, there is a dark cloud looming over the excitement. The 25-year-old is set to be a free agent after the season and is expected to earn just as much interest as reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani received last winter.

Over the last few months, there has been talk about what Soto could eventually get on the free agent market. Early estimates pointed to a number close to $500 million. However, recent reports have suggested he is a lock to get more than that. Especially with wealthy clubs like the Mets, Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees expected to compete for his services.

Juan Soto stats (2024): .293 AVG, .420 OBP, .585 SLG, 37 HR, 96 RBI, 110 R

Could Juan Soto get $560 million in free agency this winter?

On Tuesday, The Athletic Mets reporter Tim Britton took an early look at Juan Soto’s current value a couple of months away from his jump into MLB free agency. He also gave a new projection of what the four-time All-Star will get later this year. And it seems the native of the Dominican Republic will make history this winter.

“Going for 14 years, or through Soto’s age-39 season, at Ohtani’s record AAV would push a deal beyond $600 million. As good as Soto has been, it remains hard to imagine any team signing him for that long at that high a number when he doesn’t play a premium defensive position. Soto could aim for a 14-year deal at, say, Judge’s $40 million per season; that would get him to $560 million total. Or he could go for both records with something like a 12-year deal at $45 million per season, for $540 million total.” -Tim Britton Either projection would break records for MLB contracts. Ohtani was given a deal worth $700 million this past winter. However, only $437.8 of that will actually be paid while he is playing for the team over the next 10 years.

