Toronto Blue Jays reportedly make contract offer to All-Star outfielder

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing to search for another bat to pair with Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Over consecutive offseasons, the Blue Jays have missed out on two top free agents — Shohei Ohtani in 2023 and Juan Soto this winter.

With both Guerrero and Bichette becoming free agents after the 2025 season, the organization faces crucial decisions. Do they sign both stars? Trade them and rebuild? Or perhaps sign one and trade the other?

The Blue Jays reportedly made an extension offer to Guerrero, which he rejected. The four-time All-Star first baseman previously told Abriendo Sports that he has set a deadline of the first full day of spring training to get a contract done with the Blue Jays.

Despite the uncertain future of their top two stars, the Blue Jays have made a move toward strengthening their lineup by reportedly extending a contract offer to an All-Star outfielder.

Related: MLB insider blasts Toronto Blue Jays for mishandling futures of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette

Toronto Blue Jays interested in first-time All-Star

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

According to KPRC-TV sports anchor/reporter Ari Alexander, the Blue Jays have made an offer to All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander.

Santander earned his first All-Star selection in 2024 after a breakout season with the Baltimore Orioles, hitting 44 home runs with an .814 OPS and 134 OPS+ (indicating he was 34% better than the league-average hitter).

The slugger has quietly become one of the premier power hitters in the game. Over the last three seasons, he has smashed 105 home runs and slashed .244/.317/.478 with a 125 OPS+. Santander has spent his entire eight-year career with Baltimore.

If the Blue Jays successfully land Santander, they would likely slot him as their new cleanup hitter, batting behind Guerrero.

The size of the Blue Jays’ contract offer to Santander has not been disclosed.

Related: MLB insider names 2 favorites to sign All-Star OF Anthony Santander