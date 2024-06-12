Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants linked to Juan Soto free agent pursuit by MLB executives

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New polling of nearly 30 executives around MLB points to the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants being among the teams expected to make a serious run at Juan Soto in free agency this winter.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Rangers and Giants are in similar disappointing positions. There was a lot of hope around both teams entering this season, especially Texas after winning their first World Series last October. However, both are under .500 on the current MLB standings and building big deficits to make up in tough divisions.

Also Read: Texas Rangers game today – Get watch times and odds for tonight’s Rangers game

There is still hope for the Rangers since Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are expected to return to the rotation, however, the Giants could be sellers at the trade deadline. Whatever moves the organizations make before July 30, it will be to improve the roster this year and next. And it seems that many execs around the league believe both clubs will be among the teams looking to lure the top free agent on the market this offseason to their cities.

On Tuesday, ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel got opinions from 28 executives on various topics related to New York Yankees star Juan Soto’s jump into free agency, including the likely cost. When asked about which teams will be vying for his services in the winter, the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants were mentioned “multiple times” by executives.

Juan Soto stats (2024): .318 AVG, .425 OBP, .599 SLG, 1.024 OPS 17 HR, 53 RBI, 50 R

The Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays were also named as potential contenders. However, McDaniel noted that the above teams were seen as secondary to the early favorites, the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

When it came to potential price, 14 executives put the range at $500-$599 million while three actually suggested it might take over $600 million to land the soon-to-be four-time All-Star and 2024 American League MVP candidate.

The Giants have made failed pursuits for some of the top free agents on the market the last few years, while the Rangers have made some big splashes in free agency in the lead-up to their 2023 title.

Also Read: San Francisco Giants game today – Get watch times for tonight’s Giants game