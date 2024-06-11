MLB insider reveals 3 new potential suitors for Juan Soto this winter, including his former team the Washington Nationals

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A new report from a notable New York MLB insider suggests that Juan Soto could be pursued in free agency this winter by his former team, the Washington Nationals.

Heading into the MLB games today, the New York Yankees sit atop the American League East and own the best record in baseball. While several players deserve credit for their impressive start — including Luis Gil and Anthony Volpe — Juan Soto has been the team’s MVP.

Also Read: Prominent MLB insider says Juan Soto will get a bigger contract than Shohei Ohtani, with a caveat: Will the Mets or Yankees be willing to pay?

The 26-year-old has been everything they hoped for and more after trading for him this past offseason. However, while he has been a huge addition to the roster, there are no guarantees he will remain on it passed this season. His stellar showing on the biggest stage has only bolstered what will be a historic jump into MLB free agency after the season.

Juan Soto is expected to land around a half billion dollars in his next contract and despite the enormous price, he will have many suitors — similar to what Shohei Ohtani had late last year. While the Yankees are favorites to retain him, the New York Mets and billionaire owner Steve Cohen are also expected to be serious contenders.

Juan Soto stats (2024): .318 AVG, .425 OBP, .599 SLG, 1.024 OPS 17 HR, 53 RBI, 50 R

However, late last week New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman offered three more teams that could be in the chase, and one will surprise many baseball fans. First, he wrote in a recent column that the “Cubs and Blue Jays were in on Ohtani, and I would imagine they would try to be aggressive on Soto considering his age and impact.”

Neither team is too surprising. The Cubs are a wealthy franchise and have thrown around big money in the past for top stars. While the Blue Jays reportedly were close to finalizing a deal with Ohtani before the Dodgers made an offer he couldn’t refuse. Furthermore, if they trade Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before July 30, that would mean the money they would have used to re-sign either would now go to Soto.

Will the Washington Nationals try to bring back Juan Soto?

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

But Sherman also made a very interesting case for the Nationals, Soto’s original team, as a potential contender in the chase for the soon-to-be four-time All-Star.

“Could the Nationals decide to try to have their baseball cake and eat it too? They are getting the benefits of their return from trading Soto to the Padres with players such as CJ Abrams and Mackenzie Gore plus, among others, outfielder James Wood, not far away,” Sherman wrote. “Keibert Ruiz has six years at $40 million left, and that is the only long-term money Washington has invested moving forward.”

Also Read: Top MLB insider pours cold water on re-signing Yankees re-signing Juan Soto in-season, suggests bidding war with Mets likely

“There are persistent rumors that the Nationals will be sold. If it happens in the short term, would there be any greater statement to the fans than bringing Soto home?”

Juan Soto played his first four and half seasons in the league with the Nationals and helped them win their lone World Series title in 2019. He turned down a 15-year, $450 million offer from the team a few years ago, but he reportedly wanted to stay with the franchise.