Team USA’s medal hopes in gymnastics at Paris 2024

As the Paris 2024 Olympics are going on, the gymnasts of Team USA are preparing for their turn to shine in the Olympics. With many experienced and well-known Olympians on the team and young and upcoming stars, the US gymnasts are aiming high. Here are the main gymnasts and the medal prospects for Team USA.

Team USA women’s gymnastics

Simone Biles

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the World Championships history and she is returning to her third Olympics. Biles, who withdrew from Tokyo 2020 due to mental health issues, is back in action and at her best. She just crushed the U.S. Olympic trials: winning the all-around, vault, and floor, which just means she’s coming for this gold in Paris. It’s hard to imagine anyone else claiming multiple gold medals, in all-around, floor exercise, and vault, she rules them all. Biles’ presence alone greatly increases Team USA’s chances for medals, especially in all-around and team events.

Sunisa Lee

The Olympic all-around champion from Tokyo 2020, Sunisa Lee has had health challenges yet qualified for the 2024 Team. Due to her spectacular performance in the uneven bars and beam, Lee came in second place in the all-around at the US trials. Though she faced some problems, her recent performances have shown that she is willing and able to fight for her title. Lee’s experience in uneven bars and beams strengthens the team a lot. This being her comeback story; she is a solid bet for multiple medals in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Also read: 2024 Summer Olympics men’s golf FAQ: Everything you need to know

Jade Carey

Floor exercise gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Jade Carey is making her second Olympic appearance. She was fourth in the all-around at the US trials and is still a leading candidate for the vault and floor exercise. Carey has impressive routines and has previously won many international competitions, which makes her a valuable member of Team USA.

Jordan Chiles

Social media queen Jordan Chiles placed third at the US trials. She has become a fan favorite and she particularly excels at floor and vault performances. Chiles’ pressure and peak-shifting will come in handy for Team USA should be a precios asset in the team event.

Hezly Rivera

Out of all the team members, Hezly Rivera is the youngest, she is 16 years old. And for how young she is, Rivera has already shown great talent, as she won the bronze in the all-around at the Winter Cup. ​She is a promising talent, and she will bring a fresh dynamic to Team USA, so her performances will be an important factor in clinching medals for the team, today and in the future.

Also Read: Top 10 USA Athletes to Watch at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Team USA Men’s Gymnastics

Brody Malone

Brody Malone is the leader of the men’s team and has been performing very well, clinching medals in the World Championships. On the high bar and all around, he should also be in the running for individual medals.

Yul Moldauer

Moldauer has all that it takes to be an important part of Team USA, and he has the track record to prove it. On the floor exercise and parallel bars in particular, he is a strong and accurate athlete who has been successful in numerous competitions. Moldauer’s solid routines and fighting spirit are very valuable for Team USA.

Shane Wiskus

Shane Wiskus has been very strong and skilled especially on the rings and on the vault. His performances at the recent US trials and championships have proved that he’s well-prepared for the Olympics. Wiskus’s contributions will obviously be beneficial for the overall success of Team USA.

Other Key Team Members

Other athletes like Asher Hong and Stephen Nedoroscik also strengthen the team. Hong’s result on vault and Nedoroscik who is a specialist on pommel horse give the US team a well-rounded strength in all apparatus.

Also Read: Steve Kerr ripped into Team USA during recent film session

Recent Results

The most recent results and qualification sessions have been positive for Team USA. The men’s team won a bronze medal in the team event on July 29, which was their first return to the podium since 2008. This bodes well for the individual events where stars such as Malone and Moldauer are expected to perform well.

In the women’s team, the qualifications showed the strength and the quality of the team. Biles and the rest of the US women’s team were excellent and are heading into the finals. The team remains the favorite for the gold. Suni Lee and Biles have made it to the Women’s All-Around Finals. Also, Jade Carey is through to the vault and floor exercise finals, and Jordan Chiles has secured her spot in the uneven bars and floor exercise finals.

Key Events Ahead

Women’s Team Final, July 30 : The women’s team final is always keenly awaited especially with the US team projected to fight for gold with teams such as Russia and China.

: The women’s team final is always keenly awaited especially with the US team projected to fight for gold with teams such as Russia and China. Men’s and Women’s All-Around Finals, July 31 and August 1 : On the women’s side, Biles and Lee, and on the men’s side, Malone will be the main contenders for the all-around titles.

: On the women’s side, Biles and Lee, and on the men’s side, Malone will be the main contenders for the all-around titles. Individual Apparatus Finals, from August 3 to August 5: Keep an eye on the performances in the vault, floor exercise, and uneven bars for the women, and in the high bar, rings, and floor exercise for the men.

For detailed schedules and live updates on Team USA Gymnastics, you can follow the events on the official Olympics page​.