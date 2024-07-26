Steve Kerr ripped into Team USA during recent film session

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the Olympic opening ceremony has commenced, it’s time to look ahead to the Team USA basketball squad’s official 2024 debut in Paris. But before we can look forward, we have to pass along what ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported about Steve Kerr putting his team on blast.

Recently, Team USA participated in scrimmages against multiple other Olympic squads. Some games went well, but other times, the star-studded cast from America struggled. That includes against South Sudan and Germany.

Team USA eventually emerged victorious against South Sudan, but it required a LeBron James game-winning layup at the last second in the 101-100 win. The US Olympic team escaped a bit easier against Germany, but even that one was close, with Team USA pulling out a 92-88 victory.

To no surprise, Coach Kerr wasn’t happy with his team’s effort in either matchup.

@WindhorstESPN reports that Steve Kerr called out Team USA during a film session on their energy and effort in their games vs. South Sudan and Germany 😳 pic.twitter.com/SPjwYdC7nB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 26, 2024

After being called out by Kerr both publicly in media appearances and privately during practice sessions, we’ll see what type of form emerges when Team USA begins play. Their first official matchup arrives on Sunday at 11:15 AM ET against a very formidable Serbia team that features Nikola Jokic, Nikola Jovic, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, to name a few.

Related: Ranking Team USA Olympics men’s basketball roster, who’s the best player?