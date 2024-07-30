Top 10 USA Athletes to Watch at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be a great show of American athletes, in different sports events. Whether they are veterans of the sport or new talents, these athletes should show grand results. Here are the 10 USA athletes to watch in Paris:

10. Caeleb Dressel (Swimming)

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Caeleb Dressel was in the limelight at the Tokyo Olympics where he clinched five gold medals. Dressel has undeniable speed and flexibility. He will swim in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and the relays. He is known for his fast swimming, especially under pressure, and breaking world records, thus making him an athlete to watch in Paris. Also Read: Olympics events today: 2024 Paris Olympic schedule, TV information, and more

9. Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (Beach Volleyball)

Credit: Reuters-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes are a pair who was back together in 2022. They are now a ranking world №1 pair and they are targeting their first Olympic medal in Paris. Both players had successful collegiate careers and have had great synergy in their sand game. Because they have good pressure-handling skills and good strategies that are necessary for beach volleyball, these two will be top USA athletes to watch.

8. Erriyon Knighton (Track & Field)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

20-year-old Erriyon Knighton has recently set a record in the 200m which was earlier held by Usain Bolt. Although he came fourth in the 200m final during the Tokyo meet and just failed to make the podium, he was only 17. According to Knighton’s recent results and his high speed, he definitely has strong medal prospects in Paris 2024.

7. Bobby Finke (Swimming)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Finke made an astonishing come-from-behind victories in the 800m and 1500m freestyle in Tokyo. As a result, he became the first male American to win 1500m freestyle since 1984. Finke has a classic pattern of slow and steady approach coupled with a sprint at the end which makes him a promising long-distance swimmer likely to perform well in Paris.

6. Konnor McClain (Gymnastics)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Konnor McClain is a young American gymnast of the new generation who will be making her first Olympic appearance in Paris 2024. She has also performed very well in national championships and has the possibility of emulating other American gymnasts. McClain's routines are very complex and graceful and thus he's a gymnast to watch.

5. Sydney McLaughlin (Track & Field)

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sydney McLaughlin won the gold in the women’s 400m hurdles in Tokyo while breaking the world record. She also formed part of the USA’s 4x400m relay team that won the gold. McLaughlin possesses outstanding speed and a great hurdle technique; hence, she has the potential to achieve more success in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her commitment and daily practice are some of the factors that make her hard to beat.

4. Nevin Harrison (Canoeing)

Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Nevin Harrison made history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the first-ever Olympic gold for team USA in canoeing. She is only 21 years old and has already won several world titles and is still reigning supreme in the C-1 200m category. Harrison’s strength, technique, and focus will be an advantage in Paris 2024, with the aim of retaining her title.

3. Sha’Carri Richardson (Track & Field)

Credit: Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson was banned from the Tokyo Olympics and is expected to have her moment at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Richardson is the current fastest American female sprinter, with record times in the 100m and 200m. She's very charismatic and competitive, therefore she definitely is one of the USA Athletes to watch.

2. Katie Ledecky (Swimming)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky is a powerhouse in women’s freestyle swimming events. She has won the Olympic gold seven times in three Olympic Games completely dominating from 200m to 1500m freestyle. Ledecky’s stamina and stroke still make her a favorite for multiple golds in Paris. Apart from the Olympics, she is a holder of many world records and still is setting new boundaries in the sport.



1. Simone Biles (Gymnastics)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports