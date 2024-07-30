Team USA’s Stephen Nedoroscik becomes gymnastics American icon overnight

Stephen Nedoroscik wasn’t a household name when the 2024 Paris Olympics events first started. That all changed Monday night thanks to an incredible performance on the pommel horse for the men’s gymnastics team.
It was the final round of the Team USA gymnastics final, and America needed a hero. So, the man who’s gone viral for being referred to as the second coming of Clark Kent removed his glasses, put on his cape, and went to work.
With one last hope, Nedoroscik answered the call. It took him just 20 seconds to win over the hearts of spectators tuning in, with Nedoroscik putting on a master-class performance. Without his effort, Team USA would never have taken home the bronze medal. Now, he’s a name many will never forget.
Moments later, memes of Nedoroscik flooded the internet. Only, this time, nobody was laughing.
Stephen Nedoroscik, the Clark Kent of pommel horse! 🫡🇺🇸 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/1HfYFSbJvH— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024
There’s one reason why Nedoroscik is on the Team USA men’s gymnastics roster — his pommel horse expertise. He showed he was the perfect fit for the job. But some thought he shouldn’t even be on the team. Boy, did Nedoroscik prove them wrong.