2024 Paris Olympics medal count: Where United States, every other country stands

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the United States didn’t pick up a gold medal during the Olympics Monday, it accomplished a milestone while establishing a four-medal advantage in the overall race. This puts the United States in a great spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics medal count heading into Tuesday.

When the men’s gymnastics team picked up a bronze in the all-around event, it marked the 3,000th medal for America in the Summer and Winter Games combined. No other nation has even reached 1,500.

Stephen Nedoroscik had to score big on pommel horse for Team USA in the last rotation…



AND HE DID. 🤯



📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/hkhiHpovyh — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

The U.S. scored 257.793 points, less than two points behind Japan, which won gold. It was the first time the men have earned a team medal since 2008.

Skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston earned their way to the podium with silver and bronze in the men’s street event. Eaton finished 0.1 points behind Japan’s Yuto Horigome, who won gold for the second straight Olympics.

Swimmer Ryan Murphy bagged a bronze in the 100m backstroke, the third time in his career he’s medaled in the event. Murphy won a gold in 2016 and a bronze three years ago in Tokyo.

2024 Paris Olympics medal count

United States 20

France 16

China 12

Japan 12

Great Britain 10

Gold Medals:

Japan 6

Australia 5

China 5

France 5

South Korea 5

United States 3

United States gold medal winners: None on Monday.

–Bucky Dent, Field Level Media

Related: Team USA’s medal hopes in gymnastics at Paris 2024