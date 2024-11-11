Different Japanese pitcher could be San Francisco Giants backup plan if they fail to sign Roki Sasaki

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If the San Francisco Giants are unable to win the chase for highly touted Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, could they pivot to a different countryman on this year’s free-agent market?

This is going to be a pivotal offseason for the Giants. After reaching the NLDS in 2021 they’ve been a group hovering around .500 the last three seasons. The frustration for San Francisco fans is only intensified by the fact that the legendary franchise has developed a reputation for striking out in attempts to sign big-time players in free agency.

However, there is renewed hope heading into the winter. Out is long-time team president Farhan Zaidi, and in is franchise legend Buster Posey. There were rumblings in September that the future Hall-of-Famer was able to achieve something Zaidi couldn’t and played a key role in locking Matt Chapman into a new long-term deal.

While the front office may make a push for superstar Juan Soto, they might have a better chance at signing Japanese youngster Roki Sasaki. He is expected to be posted by his Pacific League team soon. The Giants have been linked to the talented pitcher, but so have many other teams. Including the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres.

Beating out those teams will again be difficult for the Giants. That is why they must have a few backup plans at the ready. A recent column from The Athletic suggested one player in particular, and they happen to also be Japanese.

San Francisco Giants linked to Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano

Ahead of the opening to free agency, the outlet took a look at many of the top players available. Including Japanese veteran Tomoyuki Sugano. They also ranked the “best fits” for each player and they had the San Francisco Giants among the three listed.

“A Nippon Professional Baseball right-hander, Sugano was originally posted after the 2020 season, but he didn’t land a contract and re-signed with the Yomiuri Giants,” The Athletic wrote. “Entering his age-35 season, Sugano is once again testing the MLB market, coming off his best year since 2020.

Tomoyuki Sugano stats (2024): 15-3 Record, 1.67 ERA, 0.945 WHIP, 111 SO, 156.2 IP

“His ERA was 70 percent better than the league average in Japan’s Central League. Though over the two seasons prior, he was statistically a league-average arm. That track record aligns him with other NPB-turned-MLB starters like Kaz Ishii and Masato Yoshii — so a serviceable starter, but not a front-line pitcher.”

The outlet added that his age (35) and drop in strikeouts last season could limit the teams that target him. Also, there are notable fees that get kicked back to his old team based on how much he makes.

