San Diego Padres reportedly have secret weapon in battle to sign Japanese ace Roki Sasaki

A new report suggests that the San Diego Padres may have a realistic chance at one of the most sought-after pitchers in the free agent market this offseason.

There was a lot for the Padres and their fan base to be proud of this year. Despite trading away superstar Juan Soto during the previous offseason, San Diego had one of their best seasons since reaching the World Series in 1998.

Unfortunately, after winning 93 games during the regular season their championship pursuit ended in the Divisional Series against rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers. The loss was an even greater pill to swallow after the Pads had LA on the brink of elimination but couldn’t put the eventual 2024 champions away.

The Dodgers are expected to be active this offseason to improve an already elite roster. Which means San Diego must do the same. The organization has been linked to one of the top free agents on this year’s market and a new report gives reason for hope that they could win the chase for him.

Roki Sasaki stats (Career): 4 Seasons, 301-5 Record, 2.02 ERA, 0.883 WHIP, 524 SO, 414.2 IP

San Diego Padres have a realistic chance to beat out Los Angeles Dodgers for Roki Sasaki

There has been a lot of talk and speculation about young Japanese ace Roki Sasaki over the last couple of weeks. The 23-year-old has designs on coming to America years before stars from his country usually do. Even if it will cost him a boatload of money.

It was announced this week that he will indeed get his wish and his Pacific League team the Chiba Lotte Marines will post him. Making him available to interested teams. The chance to sign a high-upside pitcher for a bargain rate — since he will be posted as an international free agent instead of a general free agent — has many franchises intrigued.

The Dodgers are viewed as a serious favorite to land his services. However, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale recently explained why the San Diego Padres have a unique advantage in luring Sasaki to Petco Park.

“Several teams are holding out hope, particularly, the San Diego Padres. Sasaki’s mentor happens to be Yu Darvish of the Padres. Who frequently advises Japanese players on their choices when they come over to the United States,” Nightengale wrote.

“Surely, Darvish will be reminding Sasaki that the Padres were the Dodgers’ greatest threat on their World Series run in October and who wouldn’t want to be forever remembered as being on the first team in Padres franchise history to win a World Series?”

