MLB insider reveals dark-horse candidate to steal Juan Soto from the New York Yankees

Juan Soto is the most coveted player in MLB free agency. Fresh off playing an integral role in helping the New York Yankees reach the World Series for the first time since 2009, the perennial MVP candidate is at the center of MLB rumors in the early days of free agency.

The Yankees and New York Mets have long been viewed as the co-favorites to sign Soto this offseason. He’ll become one of the highest paid MLB players ever, with a contract only rivaled by three-time MVP winner Shohei Ohtani. However, the two New York clubs might face much stronger competition than expected.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

While the Mets and Yankees have the pockets to pay a potential $700-plus million contract for Soto, MLB news in recent days has opened the door to a different outcome. The Mets might be eyeing a more efficient use of their payroll, while the Yankees are eyeing top starting pitchers on the open market. it could open the door for a dark-horse club to come in and poach Soto away from the both of them.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently disclosed that among the finalists expected to be involved in the free-agent market for Soto, it’s the Toronto Blue Jays who are widely viewed as the “popular dark-horse” team to eventually land him.

After the Yankees were eliminated from the World Series, Soto made it clear he is open to signing with any of the 30 teams across baseball. However, it’s long been believed that the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers had the strongest shot at landing them.

While the NL West rivals want Soto, his contract demands will likely push both clubs in different directions. San Franciso has been linked in MLB rumors to former San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-seong Kim, who just turned 29 years old and can provide the Giants with much-needed run production and defense.

Meanwhile, Dodgers rumors have tied the club to Willy Adames, Roki Sasaki and a potential re-signing of outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Both teams seem likely to spread out their money more this offseason, whereas the Yankees and Blue Jays are big-game hunting. Ultimately, though, Soto is likely to sign with New York.