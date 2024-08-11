Where the Brandon Aiyuk situation with the San Francisco 49ers stand

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains a hold in from camp as he seeks a lucrative long-term contract.

It’s been one of the major storylines around the NFL this summer. Aiyuk, 26, and the 49ers were unable to come to terms on a new contract this past offseason. As such, he’s set to play out the final year of his rookie contract.

Things have picked up in this regard, with the 49ers engaging other teams in trade talks for the former first-round pick. Nothing has come to fruition on this end. Instead, a more recent report suggests that Aiyuk could remain in Northern California.

With less than a month to go before their season opener against the New York Jets, the 49ers need to settle this situation sooner rather than later. Here, we provide some updates on what is happening.

Related: Ranking the five most likely Brandon Aiyuk trade scenarios

San Francisco 49ers re-engage with Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported late last week that the 49ers and Aiyuk’s camp have started talking about a potential contract extension. They had not been in discussions since this past May. After looking like Aiyuk was as good as gone, there is a decent chance he returns on a long-term contract.

San Francisco had reportedly offered $26 million per season. With wide receivers getting paid big time this spring and summer, that’s not going to cut it. Meanwhile, he wants north of $30 million on any new deal with San Francisco. Perhaps, a happy medium of $28 million per could be in the cards.

Related: San Francisco 49ers standing in Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

Teams out in trade talks for Brandon Aiyuk

The New England Patriots had the parameters of a deal worked out with San Francsico for Aiyuk. Unfortunately, he didn’t want to head to New England. That pretty much ended trade discussions.

Meanwhile, San Francisco had accepted the Cleveland Browns’ offer of Amari Cooper, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Aiyuk. Much like New England, he did not want to go to the Browns.

Obviously, Aiyuk is angling to either sign an extension with San Francisco or be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 49ers and Steelers have been unable to agree on a deal. San Francisco is said to want a receiver in return. The Steelers are not biting.

Pittsburgh’s most-recent offer to San Francisco included offensive lineman James Daniels, a second-round pick and a third rounder.