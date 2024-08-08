San Francisco 49ers rumors: Team not backing down in trade demands for Brandon Aiyuk

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

There is now a really good chance that All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will not be in a San Francisco 49ers uniform once they open the regular season against the New York Jets.

San Francisco has engaged with multiple teams in trade talks surrounding the former first-round pick. It had the framework for a deal in place with the New England Patriots. However, New England backed out when Aiyuk made it clear that he did not want to go there.

On the same note, the Cleveland Browns and 49ers also have a deal in place. It would send five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to San Francisco as part of a package for Aiyuk.

Among the other teams potentially interested in Aiyuk, the Washington Commanders backed out of trade talks with San Francisco earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have re-engaged the 49ers on this front.

What does this all mean. Well, we have a pretty big update on Pittsburgh’s pursuit of Aiyuk. It’s not a good update for fans of the Steelers.

San Francisco 49ers want wide receiver in return for Brandon Aiyuk

Per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Matt Barrows and Mike DeFabo, San Francisco has not been “satisfied” with Pittsburgh’s offer for Aiyuk.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette followed that up by reporting that the 49ers want a receiver in return for the stud pass-catcher. Right now, Pittsburgh has yet to even offer up a player. No trade agreement is in place.

It makes no sense for San Francisco to deal Aiyuk without getting an immediate contributor in return. NFL Draft capital next year would do nothing to help the defending NFC champions compete for a title this coming season.

It’s almost certain that San Francisco has demanded Steelers No. 1 receiver George Pickens in trade talks with San Francisco. Equally as important, it makes no sense for the Steelers to deal Pickens if the goal is to drastically improve the wide receiver situation for whoever starts under center.

As trade talks continue, attention could potentially turn to young receivers Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson. Though, that might not be a needle mover for the 49ers.

Right now, San Francisco’s best bet is for Aiyuk to choose the Browns. Acquiring the aforementioned Cooper simply makes too much sense.

Alas, we’ll have a resolution to this situation at some point.

