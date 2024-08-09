San Francisco 49ers head coach seems to admit Brandon Aiyuk trade is likely

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have been engaged with multiple teams in trade talks that would send All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk out of town.

These talks come as Aiyuk and the 49ers find themselves mired in a contract stalemate. The two sides have not talked about an extension since the spring, with Aiyuk requesting a trade earlier in the offseason.

Things have hit a new level with reports that San Francisco has engaged in trade talks with the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. In fact, the 49ers had the frame work for a deal to send Aiyuk to New England before the former first-round pick decided he did not want to go to the Patriots. San Francisco also has a deal in place to send Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns for a package including fellow receiver Amari Cooper.

So, where do we stand on the Aiyuk situation with Week 1 of the regular season rapidly approaching? It’s not looking good as it relates to a return to San Francisco.

Shanahan appeared on the local Bay Area radio station KNBR on Thursday. When Aiyuk trade talks came up, he seemed to suggest that a deal is likely.

“If it doesn’t work out, you always try as hard as you can to get fair value,” Shanahan said. “Whether it’s fair value for the future, fair value for now, you’re always hoping for both. BA’s got to agree on that too. We’re looking at every possibility.”

The head coach did go on to indicate that he still believes Aiyuk and the 49ers can work something out. But that aforementioned quote is rather interesting stuff.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, 7 TD

San Francisco’s offer to Aiyuk this past spring reportedly came in at $26 million. Pittsburgh is said to be willing to offer him $28 million. Meanwhile, the Patriots’ offer was for $32 million.

As for proper compensation, Pittsburgh has not met San Francisco’s asking price in Aiyuk trade talks. It wants a receiver as part of a package for the star pass-catcher.