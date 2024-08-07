NFL insiders offer huge update on Pittsburgh Steelers progress on Brandon Aiyuk trade: Are they the new favorites?

Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

A new report delivers a major update on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk. Is the AFC North franchise the new favorite to land the San Francisco 49ers star?

The Steelers are just a couple of days away from the start of their season and a preseason matchup with the Houston Texans. However, despite a huge QB competition between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, the biggest story surrounding the team is about a player on another club.

The Brandon Aiyuk saga in San Francisco has been going on for months. While it seemed like the 49ers were unlikely to trade him despite his recent request, things changed on Tuesday with reports about the organization having the framework set for potential deals with the Patriots and Browns.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 catches, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 yards per catch

Pittsburgh Steelers still in deep discussions about Brandon Aiyuk trade

However, since the news broke it seems the Pittsburgh Steelers have also reengaged on talks they previously had with the NFC West champions. And on Wednesday, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed a major update on the latest talks.

“There is still no deal between the 49ers and Steelers on a trade that would send WR Brandon Aiyuk to Pittsburgh, per multiple sources,” Schultz wrote. “The two sides have spoken, they continue to speak, and the situation remains very fluid.”

This follows reports in the morning that the Steelers were close on a trade. And came after rumors that the Patriots were out of the chase because Aiyuk allegedly showed little interest in signing a contract with the organization. The stud receiver getting a new long-term deal is a pivotal element of a potential trade with any team.

The Athletic NFL insider Dianni Russini added this afternoon that Pittsburgh is still in discussions with San Francisco, as well as other teams but no trade is imminent. Among the potential teams, the Steelers must be seen as a favorite due to their aggressive push for a deal and since they offer a playoff-caliber roster in 2024.

