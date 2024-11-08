San Francisco 49ers All-Pro to finally make long-awaited season debut

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The long wait is finally over for San Francisco 49ers fans and fantasy football owners — All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is back.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed McCaffrey’s expected return during an interview with KNBR radio.

“He’s been awesome these last two days. Hopefully that continues to go well,” Shanahan said. “I expect to get him out there.”

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has missed the first eight games of the season with calf and Achilles injuries. After being inactive for Week 1, McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve and traveled to Germany for specialized treatment.

Shanahan hasn’t indicated whether McCaffrey will face any snap-count restrictions in his season debut.

In McCaffrey’s absence, Jordan Mason has played admirably, rushing for 685 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

How have the San Francisco 49ers fared without Christian McCaffrey?

Despite their 4-4 record, the 49ers have maintained a potent offense without McCaffrey. The team ranks:

Second in total yards per game (412.4)

Fourth in rushing yards per game (159.0)

Sixth in points per game (26.3)

Currently sitting 10th in the NFC standings, the 49ers are outside the playoff picture. The team hopes McCaffrey’s return will spark a postseason push.

The 49ers are favored by 6.5 points for Sunday’s road game against the Buccaneers.

