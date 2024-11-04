San Francisco 49ers finally get a positive update on Christian McCaffrey’s injury status for Week 10

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have been a different team this season. Fans have gotten all too used to Kyle Shanahan’s squad being one of the best teams in the NFC. Yet, Christian McCaffrey hasn’t played a single snap this season after dealing with an Achilles injury.

Yet, after the 49ers enjoyed a bye week, now they’re getting a positive update on their All-Pro running back ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

San Francisco 49ers open practice window for Christian McCaffrey

It’s been nine weeks, but Christian McCaffrey is finally nearing a return. The San Francisco 49ers ‘superstar running back returned to practice on Monday afternoon, but it’s not yet known how actively involved he was.

#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is back at practice. pic.twitter.com/gIxhduVNoW — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 4, 2024

Nevertheless, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Run CMC is “tracking to play” on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Adjust your Week 10 fantasy football lineups accordingly.

While Jordan Mason has performed admirably in McCaffrey’s absence, ranking fourth in the NFL with 685 rushing yards and three touchdowns, he’s not quite on the same level as Run CMC. Once McCaffrey returns, expect to see a struggling 4-4 49ers team take a big leap forward as they make a second-half playoff push.

