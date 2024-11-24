San Francisco 49ers get positive update on Brock Purdy injury, playing status for Week 13

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

For the first time this season, the San Francisco 49ers won’t have Brock Purdy in the starting lineup. The 49ers are turning to 32-year-old former sixth-round pick Brandon Allen instead. They also have Josh Dobbs, better known as “The Passtronaut” on the roster as Allen’s backup.

While Purdy won’t be available for Sunday’s 49ers game against the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco could get their starting quarterback to return soon.

Brock Purdy expected to return to San Francisco 49ers lineup next Sunday

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers currently believe Brock Purdy will be able to return from injury in time for next Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Yet, that was the same thought they had about Purdy being ready for today’s game too.

“49ers believe QB Brock Purdy should be able to return next Sunday at Buffalo despite his shoulder soreness. Then again, they also thought he would be able to start today at Green Bay before he couldn’t. Still, for the time being, there does not seem to be a high level of concern.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Brock Purdy

If Purdy’s injury lingers for a 5-5 49ers team that still has their hearts set on reaching the playoffs, there’s always the possibility that Kyle Shanahan will try convincing John Lynch to sign someone like Daniel Jones. The former Giants QB reportedly wants to sign with a contender, and landing with the 49ers now would give them a long look at him as a potential backup for 2025.

