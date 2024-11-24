Two top playoff contenders hoping to sign Daniel Jones, including the Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Even though he’d started all 10 of the New York Giants’ games this season, Daniel Jones returned to work after the bye and got himself relegated to fourth-string duties, which left him playing safety on the scout team. Knowing he wasn’t in his team’s plans any more, Jones went to Giants team owner John Mara and requested his release, which was granted.

Now Jones is waiting to clear waivers, which is expected to happen on Monday. Previously, Adam Schefter reported that Jones would prioritize signing with a playoff contender. Now we have a better idea of which teams are hoping to sign the former No. 6 overall pick this season.

Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings want to sign Daniel Jones

While Daniel Jones would likely have a better chance of seeing the field quickly if he signed with a non-contender in need of a fresh start at quarterback, the 27-year-old wants to be part of a winning organization for just the second time in his six-year career. But which teams are interested in signing the Giants’ former franchise quarterback?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are “two of the likeliest teams” to sign Jones.

“The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, per sources. But they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Daniel Jones’ next team

Jones could be like the rest of us on Sunday, watching closely to see which teams separate themselves from the pack as contenders instead of pretenders. For now, the Ravens and Vikings are two of the frontrunners, but like Schefter notes, they’re not alone.

