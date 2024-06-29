San Antonio Spurs make key decision on player, setting up possibility of blockbuster trade

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs continue to be linked to blockbuster trades with the NBA offseason now in full gear. Reports indicate that San Antonio wants to find a running partner for young star and franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio has a ton of cap room, draft assets and expiring contracts that could entice teams looking to start a rebuild. It has been linked to Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. Remember, San Antonio controls the Hawks’ first-round picks in each of the next three drafts (all unprotected). Perhaps, the team sends one back to Atlanta as part of a package for Young. The Hawks dealt away Dejounte Murray on Friday, potentially signaling that they are blowing it up.

We now have some more information on the Spurs’ offseason plans. According to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, San Antonio is pushing back the deadline on guard Devonte Graham’s contract to July 8. Roughly, $9.8 of his $12.65 million salary was set to be guaranteed on July 1. That’s now not going to happen.

What decision on Devonte Graham’s contract with the San Antonio Spurs means

It’s pretty obvious. The Spurs are looking to use Graham’s contract as part of a broader trade over the next week or so. It’s valuable in that his contract is expiring. Using that cash can also help match salaries.

Graham, 29, had produced at a high level earlier in his career. But he found himself out of head coach Gregg Popovich’s rotation last season. The former second-round pick from Kansas averaged just 5.0 points in 23 minutes.

In addition to Young, the Spurs are said to be interested in Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez. The idea would be to get a frontcourt partner for the aforementioned Wembanyama.

We’ll find out soon enough what general manager Brian Wright and Co. have planned.

