Pittsburgh Steelers rumored to be looking at trade market to bolster 2 specific positions before 2024 season starts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the early stages of finalizing their roster for the 2024 season, and the process reportedly could include a couple of late summer trades.

Tonight, the Steelers begin the preseason section of their schedule in an NFL Network matchup against the Houston Texans. The game will play a key role in shaping their depth chart for the regular season and there will be several major battles to watch on Friday night.

While a lot of attention has been on the ongoing QB battle between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, that isn’t the biggest positional question they have this summer. Earlier today, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano reported on his visit to Steelers camp and broke down the key battles at wide receiver and cornerback.

While Graziano revealed there are players at those spots that Pittsburgh feels good about, he also claimed that he expected the team to watch the trade market for a wide receiver that might because available in the coming weeks. Furthermore, he believes the “Steelers could also be in the cornerback market, as they see themselves thin at that position.”

Players are sure to come available in the coming weeks as depth charts around the NFL get reshuffled during preseason and some athletes become expendable to their current franchises.

