Russell Wilson or Justin Fields? Pittsburgh Steelers star reveals who will start AFTER Mike Tomlin said it was being kept ‘in-house’

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The worst-kept secret in the NFL has seemingly been confirmed. All week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been trying to play it close to the vest regarding who will start against the New York Jets — Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

Thanks to wide receiver George Pickens, we might officially have an answer.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Pickens revealed that he has been working extra with Wilson because this will be his first start of the season.

“Yeah, [we’ve been] getting on the same page after practice, throwing more than usual because this is his first start,” Pickens said.

George Pickens said he’s been putting in extra work with QB Russell Wilson after practice – more than usual – “because this is his first start.” pic.twitter.com/6rlQSBU8Hj — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 18, 2024

Fields started the first six games of the season, going 4-2, while Wilson was recovering from a calf injury. The 2021 first-round pick threw for over 1,100 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception. Fields also rushed for 231 yards and another five scores.

Related: See where Fields lands in our Week 7 fantasy rankings

Before Pickens shared with the world that Wilson was starting, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he was not yet ready to name a starter.

“I am, but I’m just going to keep that in-house,” Tomlin said, via ESPN.com. “But I thought [Wilson] was sharp. I thought Justin [Fields] was sharp as well. I thought we had a highly productive week from both guys and from the unit as a whole.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin refuses to acknowledge the starting QB for Sunday pic.twitter.com/oGAdCRxTS0 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 18, 2024

Wilson has been taking first-team reps heading into Week 7.

Who do Pittsburgh Steelers players and coaches want to start?

Even though it seems Wilson will make his first start of the season on Sunday night, a majority of his teammates and coaches appear to prefer Fields under center.

On a recent episode of The Athletic’s Scoop City podcast, senior NFL reporter Dianna Russini shared that the Steelers locker room has rallied around Fields.

“From everything that I’ve been told, Justin Fields has won over the locker room, he’s won over the coaching staff. He’s the guy that they all want to play for,” said Russini.

The Steelers are two-point home underdogs against the Jets on Sunday Night Football.

Related: Starting QB preference among Pittsburgh Steelers players, coaches potentially revealed

Sportsnaut’s Matt Johnson contributed to this report.



