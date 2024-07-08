Pittsburgh Steelers defender suspended 8 games for violating NFL policies

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the offseason, which is usually a bad time to generate headlines as an NFL athlete. The Pittsburgh Steelers know this all too well. Yet, that didn’t prevent one of their recent signings from being involved in a controversial matter during his off time.

This time, we’re talking about cornerback Cameron Sutton, who was released from the Detroit Lions on March 21 after an arrest warrant was issued for the 29-year-old due to domestic abuse. On June 5, the Steelers signed Sutton, bringing back the player they selected 94th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Steelers only signed Sutton to a one-year contract, and they were well aware of Sutton’s recent off-field history. But now the NFL has reached an official ruling in relation to Sutton’s offseason activity.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has suspended Sutton for the first eight games of the season without pay. This came after the NFL conducted a full investigation into Sutton’s actions, where they determined he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Steelers CB Cameron Sutton was suspended without pay for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, it was announced today. The NFL investigated the March incident involving Sutton and determined he violated the Personal… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2024

Sutton will first be eligible for reinstatement on October 29, ahead of Week 9, which is a bye week for Pittsburgh. He will not be appealing.

Of course, there’s no guarantee Sutton even makes the final 53-man roster. But after finishing 20th in yards per pass attempt allowed, the Steelers were willing to take a risk on a reunion with their former defender. Not to mention, after Joey Porter Jr, the Steelers don’t have a lot proven players at the cornerback position.

Sutton brings seven years of experience, including 56 games as a starter. His absence for the first eight games should give players such as Cory Trice, Darius Rush, Josiah Scott, and others a bigger opportunity.

