Brandon Aiyuk’s social media activity fuels more Washington Commanders rumors

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is coming off the best season of his four-year NFL career. He recorded 1,342 receiving yards, good for seventh in the NFL.

But now the 26-year-old is entering the final season of his contract, leaving his long-term future with the 49ers in doubt. Aiyuk is currently set to play out the year with a $14.1 million salary, which is a huge leap over the $3.9 million he made last season. However, he wasn’t a second-team All-Pro before last season either.

Aiyuk has strongly provided a positive response when asked if he wants to play for the 49ers this season. He’s also been asked what team he expects to be on when the season starts, replying with the 49ers. But he also provided two other answers, first naming the Washington Commanders before also tossing the Pittsburgh Steelers in too.

Recently, Aiyuk met with the 49ers’ top brass to discuss where the two sides stood during contract negotiations. While the meeting was described as “good“, no real progress was made either. Though it should be noted that the 49ers receiver has never requested a trade, a new controversy has emerged after Aiyuk’s social media post.

The screen shows Aiyuk watching, perhaps studying film of the Washington Commanders’ offense. Of course, this may just be him showing some love and respect for his former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels.

More Brandon Aiyuk TikTok activity, this time featuring him watching Commanders practice film.



49ers a little over two weeks away from the training camp deadline they always set themselves with these negotiations. pic.twitter.com/B2h3aBabIO — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) July 7, 2024

Still, it’s a bit of an odd frame to share. Is he hinting at a trade coming soon? Or is he just toying with everyone, knowing a message like this could spur tons of activity, like this article you’re reading right now.

Perhaps Aiyuk’s just trolling us all. Football players love to have fun with social media. He could be just sitting back laughing at everyone, enjoying the chaos he just set off.

For all we know, the 49ers will agree to an extension with their dynamic route-runner in the next few weeks and this whole charade will be forgotten. But in the offseason, no one has anything better to do than speculate on the next blockbuster NFL trade, and Aiyuk just provided the latest fuel.

