Philadelphia Phillies rumors identify 3 key players being shopped in trade talks right now

The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked in MLB rumors this offseason to free-agent outfielder Juan Soto and many of the top players on the open market. In order to make that happen, it appears a few key players on the Phillies roster might be traded this winter.

Philadelphia was one of the best teams in baseball during the regular season, only to suffer a playoff exit short of the World Series. After dropping the National League Division Series this year following a 95-win season, the Phillies now haven’t won the World Series since 2008.

Philadelphia Phillies payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $263 million

With the Philadelphia Eagles offering the local fan base its best path to a championship parade this season, the Phillies front office is looking for ways to improve the roster so this team can be champions in 2025. That apparently means an effort to overhaul the roster in some key areas and shedding some payroll.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies have shopped outfielder Nick Castellanos, starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and third baseman Alec Bohm in trade talks with numerous teams this winter.

Alec Bohmn stats (ESPN): .280/.332/.448, .779 OPS, 15 home runs, 97 RBI

No deal is imminent and the Phillies front office is adamant about receiving MLB-ready players in exchange for Bohm or Suarez. There have also been some MLB rumors from outside of Philadelphia, with clubs balking at the Phillies’ asking price in trades.

Philadelphia is actively looking for ways to dump Castellanos, who will be 33 years old before Opening Day 2025 and is scheduled to make $20 million annually over the next two years. As for Suarez and Bohm, the Phillies front office wants to upgrade at third base and believes its starting rotation could be improved.

While Philadelphia has bowed out of the mix to sign free-agent outfielder Juan Soto, it’s been made clear that ownership has given the front office permission to increase payroll in 2025 and even more so if the team can move off the Castellanos contract. Once Soto signs, other dominoes in MLB free agency and trade trade market will fall soon after.

