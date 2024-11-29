MLB rumors name 4 MLB teams in the mix for Garrett Crochet trade, including Boston Red Sox

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

MLB free agency is loaded with front-line starting pitchers this winter, even after Blake Snell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet remains at the center of the latest MLB rumors right now with numerous teams pursuing a blockbuster deal for him.

Crochet, age 25, is coming off a breakout season in Chicago. He earned his first All-Star selection and won AL Comeback Player of the Year after posting the highest strikeout rate (35.1 percent) in baseball last season. Just two years removed from Tommy John surgery, he was one of the best pitchers in MLB.

Garrett Crochet stats (ESPN): 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 209 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched

Crochet was one of the biggest names floated as a trade candidate in MLB rumors over the summer. However, the 6-foot-6 southpaw informed teams he wouldn’t pitch in the postseason without a contract extension. With Crochet well past his career-high for innings pitched, clubs held off on a pursuit until now.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the White Sox are fielding interest in Crochet from the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and a few other clubs. Of note, per Heyman, Baltimore and Boston have the “position-player talent” that Chicago is seeking in return.

Garrett Crochet contract (Spotrac): Arbitration-eligible for 2025-’26

The Dodgers remain interested in Crochet even after signing Snell. Los Angeles was heavily involved in the bidding war for the All-Star lefty over the summer and with the possibility of free-agent target Roki Sasaki joining the San Diego Padres, Crochet would be an alternative cost-controlled starter to add to the rotation.

Chicago has also made it clear to teams that it wants position players as the centerpieces of any trade package for Crochet. Baltimore and Boston have those atop their farm system and the desire to make a big splash, especially with Corbin Burnes likely leaving the Orioles, could lead to a bidding war between the two AL East clubs at the MLB Winter Meetings.

The consensus remains that the White Sox will trade Crochet this winter, furthering their rebuild in an offseason that could also see All-Star outfielder Luis Robert traded. Both moves are desperately needed for a farm system that is critical to the club’s long-term future.