Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals reportedly competing for under-the-radar impact slugger on trade block

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Eleven-year MLB veteran Tommy Pham is aging like fine wine. And it seems the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals have him on their deadline wish list.

Entering the MLB games today, the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals are in very positions in the standings. The Phils own the best record in the league. While the Royals are one of the big surprises of the 2024 season and are legitimate playoff contenders.

The two teams are expected to be buyers before the July 30 trade deadline. And it seems they could be competing for the same player to add depth and add a little pop for the race to the MLB playoffs.

On Tuesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that “The Phillies and Royals are thought to have some interest in [Tommy] Pham as they search for an outfielder.”

Tommy Pham stats (2024): .264 AVG, .339 OBP, .368 SLG, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 31 R, 5 SB

Pham won’t jump off the page compared to other impact bats that could be available this month. Such as Luis Robert and Jazz Chisholm Jr. But he would be a nice addition to either team. The 36-year-old has long been a borderline starting outfielder for much of his career. But he also has hit 15 or more homers six times during his career. Showing the upside of what he can bring to a lineup.

Pham is a free agent after this season and would not come at a high trade cost for either club. Philadelphia would benefit from his talents, but Kansas City has a greater need. He would be an immediate upgrade in one of their corner outfield spots.

