Promising Philadelphia Eagles news on the relationship between Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni

The fractured relationship between head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts was one of the factors causing the team’s second-half collapse in the 2023 NFL season. As the team prepares to kick off its 2024 season in Brazil, there’s positive Eagles news regarding where things stand now.

ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler and Tim McManus detailed the rift between Sirianni and Hurts before the 2024 NFL season. Details from inside the Eagles’ organization revealed that Hurts went outside the organization, calling defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, for assistance before the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts stats (Pro Football Reference): 89.1 QB rating 23-15 TD-INT ratio, 3,858 passing yards, 65.4% completion rate, 605 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns in the 2023 season

There also appeared to be a lack of trust between the Eagles’ head coach and quarterback, with Hurts not seeing eye to eye with Sirianni on play-calling and how the offense was run. It played a significant role in the club’s second-half collapse and first-round playoff exit, putting Sirianni on the hot seat.

While Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman kept Sirianni around for another season, he also went around Sirianni in assembling the new-look Eagles coaching staff. With Philadelphia’s head coach moved into more of a CEO-like role, with Kellen Moore calling the offense, the Eagles organization wanted to see the relationship and communication between Hurts and Sirianni improve.

On the latest episode of the Scoop City podcast, senior NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared that there has been genuine improvement in the relationship between the Eagles’ quarterback and coach.

“From what I was told, they’ve really improved their communication themselves between one another. Just trying to get on the same page in terms of what they’re trying to do and accomplish and what Jalen wants to do more of.” Dianna Russini on the relationship between Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni and QB Jalen Hurts

Nick Sirianni coaching record: 34-17 as Philadelphia Eagles head coach

Part of that process involves both Sirianni stepping into a more CEO-like role and being less hands-on with the offense and another is Hurts having more say in the offense. There’s clear hope within the organization that this results in a turnaround in 2024, with Hurts returning to MVP-caliber form.

If it doesn’t work, Sirianni will be the first to go. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has some head-coaching experience the organization could lean on if it needs an interim coach and Moore is still viewed as a potential head coach of the future. So, if Sirianni can’t maintain his relationship with Hurts or the team struggles, he will be the first one gone this year.