Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has more tackles on the season than edge rusher Bryce Huff

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense stepped up in a big way during Week 3’s win against the New Orleans Saints, but one high-priced free agent, once again, didn’t record any stats.

Related: NFL Week 4: 5 teams on upset alert, including the Philadelphia Eagles

For the second week in a row, edge rusher Bryce Huff, who the Eagles signed to a three-year, $51 million deal in the offseason, failed to log a tackle, sack, quarterback hit, or quarterback pressure.

WILD: #Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has more tackles this season than pass rusher Bryce Huff.



😳



Philly paid Huff 51 million dollars in free agency this year. pic.twitter.com/buexN5Luzq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 25, 2024

Through the first three games of the season, Huff has zero solo tackles. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, actually, has more tackles than Huff at this point — one to none.

Hurts recorded a tackle after he fumbled the ball away in the first quarter, bringing down linebacker Willie Gay, who recovered the ball.

Bryce Huff didn’t see field much in Week 3

Huff saw his lowest percentage of usage of the season against the Saints. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio only had Huff on the field for 33 percent of the snaps, according to Bleeding Green Nation.

Fangio says that Huff will still be in the defensive mix.

Vic Fangio on the Eagles’ plan for Bryce Huff:



"Much the same as it’s been. He’ll be mixed in there with the rest of the guys.” — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 24, 2024

“Much the same as it’s been. He’ll be mixed in there with the rest of the guys,” Fangio told reporters during Tuesday’s media availability, via Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation.

In Week 1, Huff played in 45 percent of defensive snaps, while it was 53 percent in Week 2.

This was the least amount of time that Huff was on the field since Week 3 of last season while he was still a member of the New York Jets. During that game against the New England Saints, he only played in 22 percent of the defensive snaps.

Huff will look to finally make an impact as the Eagles take on the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Related: 2024 NFL Defense Rankings