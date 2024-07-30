Philadelphia Eagles head coach has head-turning response when asked about Jason Kelce joining the staff

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had a head-turning response when asked about the possibility of team great Jason Kelce joining the coaching staff.

The Eagles are in the early days of their build toward the 2024 NFL season. However, this year they will do so without arguably the best offensive lineman in team history, Jason Kelce. After 13 seasons, the seven-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement from the team this past March.

He leaves a huge void to fill. Not just on the offensive line, but in the locker room. Since Kelce has been one of the pivotal leaders on the roster for years. While the 36-year-old’s playing days are over, many have wondered if the popular podcaster might transition to a career in the coaching ranks.

On a Tuesday edition of “Up and Adams,” Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the possibility of Kelce joining his staff. And he had an interesting answer to that question.

“Jason Kelce can have a space for anything he wants to do on this football team. I love him. I will greatly miss him. I’m excited for the guys that get an opportunity without him here, but I can’t say enough good things about how much he meant to me as a coach, and we all feel that way about him.”

Well, it seems that a job is waiting for Jason Kelce whenever he is ready to join the staff. However, if he waits too long that opportunity may disappear.

Sirianni is a top name on the hot seat in 2024 and if the Eagles don’t make a deep run in this year’s playoffs, the coach could be a former Philadelphia employee as well.