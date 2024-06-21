Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have fallback option if pursuits for Paul George and OG Anunoby fail

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

While the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to fiercely pursue star free agents Paul George and OG Anunoby, the organization reportedly is looking at a two-time All-Star as a potential fallback option.

The 76ers already have 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and budding star Tyrese Maxey on the roster. However, they also have the good fortune of entering the offseason with the second most available cap space in the league — $55.5 million. It means that Sixers President Daryl Morey can target another game-changing talent to add to the roster.

In recent weeks, there have been various rumors suggesting nine-time All-Star Paul George will be the team’s top target on the free agent market. However, they have also been linked to a pursuit of gifted 3-and-D specialist OG Anunoby. However, there have also been other reports pointing to both returning to their current teams, the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks, respectively.

Zach LaVine stats (2023-24): 19.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.9 APG, 0.8 SPG, 35% 3PT

If they can’t land either, it puts the organization in a bit of a tough spot and they would have to look at the trade market and give up assets to land that next star. However, on Friday, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fisher claimed they have a backup option for both, although it’s not a player they are completely sold on using their cap space on.

“LaVine remains merely a backup option for the Sixers, sources said, but not a player whom Philadelphia truly covets with the team’s ocean of cap space,” Fisher wrote.

If they added LaVine and did not send much salary back in return, he would carve $45 million out of that $55 million in space. Deals for George or Anunoby would likely be for the maximum amount, which is similar to what LaVine is making in 2024-25. However, both have better short or long-term upside than the 29-year-old.

