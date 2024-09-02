MLB reporter details why Pete Alonso faces tough market in 2025 MLB free agency

The New York Mets made All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso a contract offer in June of 2023, proposing a seven-year deal worth $158 million. Alonso rejected the contract, sparking off MLB trade rumors and potentially costing himself tens of millions of dollars long-term.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported the Mets’ contract offer to Alonso back in May. It shed light on why the fan-favorite at Citi Field popped up in MLB rumors ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, with New York even discussing a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pete Alonso stats (ESPN): .241/.325/.469, .794 OPS, 30 home runs, 76 RBI, 29 doubles, 3 steals in 522 at-bats

While New York ultimately didn’t trade its best power hitter, it also didn’t negotiate with him moving forward. The two sides haven’t engaged in negotiations in months and with ownership focused on pursuing Juan Soto this offseason, Alonso’s departure feels even more likely.

Unfortunately for the 2019 All-MLB First Team selection and former NL Rookie of the Year, it seems he’ll be walking into an open market with teams having some real concerns.

Previewing MLB free agency, ESPN senior reporter Jeff Passan touched on the upcoming offseason for Alonso and why he might not find a robust market.

“So how does an elite offensive player breed skepticism? His position. (First base. and how those who occupy it age. (Not well, typically.) and his defense there. (Suboptimal.) and its value compared to the other positions. (Much less.) and his cost. (He turned down more than $150 million last year.) And how that compares to his peers.” Jeff Passan on New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso’s value in MLB free agency

Alonso understandably wants to become one of the highest paid MLB players, but he’s not in a favorable spot to accomplish that. The highest-paid first baseman (Freddie Freeman) makes $27 million per season and he only landed a six-year, $162 million contract. Heading into 2025, only four first basemen (Freeman, Bryce Harper, Matt Olson and Kris Bryant) are signed to $100-plus million contracts.

To make matters even worse, Alonso brings zero value outside of his work at the plate. Entering September, Baseball Savant ranked him in the 1st percentile for Baserunning Value and in the 12th percentile for Fielding Run Value.

In Alonso’s defense, he’s been much better at the plate in recent months. Heading into MLB games today, the All-Star slugger owns a .813 OPS with a .247/.336/.477 slash line from June 1 through September 1. It’s made a difference in the Mets lineup, resulting in a 49-31 record over that 80-game stretch.

Pete Alonso contract (Spotrac): $20.5 million salary, MLB free agent in 2025

With Alons’s original team likely prioritizing other players in MLB free agency, there will be even more questions raised about his market and potential earning power. Ultimately, turning down that $158 million offer will likely prove to be a mistake for him and good fortune for the Mets’ chances of landing Soto.

