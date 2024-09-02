MLB insider reveals 4 big-market teams unlikely to land Juan Soto, includes Red Sox

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto this past offseason understanding they could lose him in MLB free agency, facing competition from a massive contingent of teams. With the offseason approaching, there might not be as much competition as expected.

Soto, age 25, has repeatedly rebuffed the Yankees’ attempts to sign him to a contract extension this year. The 25-year-old represented by agent Scott Boras, is determined to test the open market as one of the best players ever to hit MLB free agency.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .291/.418/.586, 1.004 OPS< 37 home runs, 96 RBI, 109 walks, 27 doubles in 495 at-bats

Soto will only be 26 years old next season and he’s already become a perennial MVP candidate, with his production greatly improving in 2024. He’s been a perfect fit in the Yankees lineup alongside Aaron Judge and his best tools bode well for long-term success in the next decade.

That’s also why he’s been viewed as a player who will have a robust market this offseason. While several teams already seem to be linked to the All-Star outfielder in MLB rumors, it appears some big-name clubs won’t be much involved.

ESPN‘s senior MLB writer Jeff Passan provided an early preview of MLB free agency 2025. Looking ahead to the winter, Passan touched on a few big-market teams that are unlikely to be seriously in the mix for Soto this offseason.

“In Soto’s case, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and both Los Angeles teams could likely afford him but are long shots to make a real push. Seattle could use him but will be scared off by the money.” Jeff Passan on Juan Soto’s market in MLB free agency

Soto is going to become one of the highest paid MLB players in history when he signs his next deal. Current estimates have negotiations with clubs starting at 10-plus seasons with a total value of over $500 million. There’s even a chance he could land a $600 million contract.

Juan Soto contract (Spotrac): $31 million salary this season, MLB free agent in 2025

If the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are going to get seriously involved in a bidding war for Soto, his field could narrow considerably. Currently, the Yankees and New York Mets are considered the overwhelming favorites for him.

As for potential darkhorse teams to watch, because there always are quiet teams staying in the mix, the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays could also get involved. For now, though, the overwhelming expectation is that Soto signs with the Yankees or Mets.

