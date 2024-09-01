MLB insider reveals 4 teams likeliest to sign Juan Soto, including one surprise team

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees got everything they hoped for and more out of the Juan Soto trade this offseason, with the All-Star outfielder providing MVP-caliber production. However, keeping Soto will prove quite difficult this winter.

Soto, who turns 26 in October, is on the verge of becoming one of the best players to hit MLB free agency in years. He is just entering his prime years with skills at the plate that should allow him to maintain elite production for the next decade.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .292/.420/.590, 1.010 OPS, 37 home runs, 96 RBI, 109 walks, 27 doubles in 490 at-bats

He’s also proven he can perform under pressure. In his first season under the spotlight of playing for the Yankees, Soto owns his highest OPS and batting average since 2020. He’s also a World Series champion and four-time All-Star selection.

Related: Top MLB free agents 2025

Just a few months shy from hitting MLB free agency, Soto made it clear to the Yankees long ago that he wants to test the open market. He will become one of the highest paid MLB players ever in his next contract, with a deal expected to be worth over $500 million total.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, despite recent MLB rumors suggesting the Washington Nationals could land Soto, that isn’t happening. Instead, the MLB insider writes that Soto will either sign with the Yankees or New York Mets, but the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants will attempt to sway him.

Related: MLB power rankings Week 22, see where New York Yankees land

Juan Soto contract (Spotrac): $31 million salary this season, MLB free agent in 2025

The Giants do have money coming off the books, with both Blake Snell and Matt Chapman expected to exercise their opt-out clause this winter. However, Soto’s preference to play for a World Series contender and the Giants’ past whiffs in MLB free agency such a deal is highly unlikely.

Related: MLB playoff picture

Toronto would be an intriguing fit, especially coming off an offseason that saw the team whiff on signing Shohei Ohtani. However, Soto’s contract demands could prove too costly for an organization that wants to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension this winter.

Ultimately, that leaves the Mets and Yankees as the overwhelming favorites to sign Soto. It will be an all-time bidding war between two rivals, but the Yankees are viewed as the leader in the clubhouse right now.