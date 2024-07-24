Oregon Ducks reportedly favorites in battle with Ohio State and USC for No. 1 safety prospect in the nation

Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims that the Oregon Ducks are expected to beat out Ohio State for a top prospect on defense that calls Ohio his home.

Teams around the country are in the early stages of preparation for the 2024 college football season. However, that does not mean the recruiting process ever stops. And programs are not working to improve their teams in future seasons.

That is exactly what schools like Oregon, USC, and Ohio State have been trying to do in recent months. As they try and lure highly touted high school safety Trey McNutt to their programs. The Cleveland, Ohio product is viewed as a top 25 player in the nation and considered the best safety in the 2025 class.

Oregon Ducks are a strong favorite to land five-star recruit Trey McNutt

The youngster was expected to make his decision this week. However, those plans were recently postponed and McNutt is expected to reveal what college he plans to attend on August 3. On Tuesday, 24/7 Sports recruiting expert Tom Loy gave a major update on what will likely be McNutt’s choice.

“The finalists include Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC. My crystal ball is very firmly on the Ducks and I expect [head coach] Dan Lanning and his staff to get that one done,” Loy said. “Obviously, don’t sleep on Texas A&M. They are going to be battling over the next two weeks. But it’s really hard not to see Oregon getting this one done.”

The five-star recruit also played some wide receiver at Shaker Heights High School. Last year, he posted 61 tackles, three for a loss, two forced fumbles, as well as 611 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on offense.

