Oakland Athletics fans run onto field, throw smoke bombs in last game at Coliseum

It was a memorable last game for the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday. Not only did the A’s win in Oakland for the final time, but fans ran out onto the field and threw smoke bombs in the top of the ninth inning.

Fan runs onto the field during the 9th inning of the final A’s home game at the Oakland Coliseum. Some fans also throwing debris and smoke bombs on the field. #oakland #athletics #mlb pic.twitter.com/TN1zz5J2DA — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 26, 2024

In front of 46,889 fans — the most at the stadium since the 2019 regular season — the A’s defeated the Texas Rangers, 3-2, at the 57-year-old ballpark.

The A’s will be playing the next three seasons in Sacramento and share the ballpark with the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate River Cats. The franchise will then, presumably, move to Las Vegas in time for the 2028 season.

Smoke bombs on the field with one out to go. pic.twitter.com/FlaH8ixPDT — Sean Keane (@seankeane) September 26, 2024

During the ninth inning of Thursday’s win while Mason Miller was closing it out, some fans ran onto the field before security escorted them off. Other fans threw some smoke bombs in right field, while others tossed beer bottles and debris after the game ended.

Following the game, manager Mark Kotsay and the rest of the A’s players saluted the fans in attendance, as Kotsay led them in a “Let’s go Oakland!” chant.

"LET'S. GO. OAKLAND. 👏👏👏👏👏"



Mark Kotsay leads the final A's chant at the Coliseum 😢 pic.twitter.com/DkkWURsRdB — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 26, 2024

Why are the Oakland A’s moving?

A’s owner John Fisher decided to move the team to Las Vegas after claiming he was unable to get a new publicly-funded stadium to his liking.

Last 20 Years of Oakland Athletics 40-Man Payroll Rankings



2024: 30th

2023: 30th

2022: 30th

2021: 24th

2020: 26th

2019: 26th

2018: 28th

2017: 28th

2016: 27th

2015: 26th

2014: 23rd

2013: 27th

2012: 30th

2011: 23rd

2010: 26th

2009: 27th

2008: 27th

2007: 18th

2006: 19th

2005: 19th — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 26, 2024

Fisher, who is reportedly worth $3 billion and inherited his fortune from his parents who co-founded Gap, is also one of the cheapest owners in all of baseball. Since Fisher took ownership in 2005, the highest the A’s payroll ranked was 18th in 2007. Since 2008, the payroll has fallen between 23rd and 30th in the league, according to Spotrac, including last in 2024 at $62.7 million.

After the game, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan torched Fisher on social media.

“The Oakland A’s were killed by greed. Do not allow the people responsible for this to spin it any other way,” Passan posted on X, formerly Twitter. “John Fisher did not have to move this team. Major League Baseball and its owners did not need to be complicit in it. This was a choice. A wrong one. History will sneer.”

The Oakland A’s were killed by greed. Do not allow the people responsible for this to spin it any other way. John Fisher did not have to move this team. Major League Baseball and its owners did not need to be complicit in it. This was a choice. A wrong one. History will sneer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 26, 2024

The A’s moved to Oakland in 1968 from Kansas City. During their time in Oakland, the A’s won four World Series championships.

