MLB confirms Oakland Athletics will play in Sacramento next season

It’s official. The Oakland Athletics have only six more games remaining in Northern California before they relocate.

As you likely already know, the A’s have announced their intentions to relocate to Las Vegas in time for the 2028 MLB season. Until then, they plan on playing in California’s capital city of Sacramento.

Up until recently, these were just plans. Nothing was completely etched in stone despite an agreement between the Sacramento government and the A’s organization.

It’s now a thing of fact. MLB confirmed recently that the A’s will indeed play in Sacramento starting next season.

“It is a certainty that the A’s will play their 2025 season in Sacramento as planned,” MLB said in a statement, via Evan Drellich of The Athletic “MLB is continuing to work productively with the MLBPA on the details of the transition.”

MLBPA, others push back against Oakland Athletics relocation to Sacramento

The A’s are preparing to share Sutter Health Park with the Sacramento River Cats, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

This venue is not up to MLB standards in any way. It’s been a major talking point recently. And that’s not going to die down any time soon. Super agent Scott Boras touched on the conditions recently.

“We have no Major League fields that are AstroTurf that are outdoors, they are all indoors,” Boras said, via Jensen Rader of KFBK in Sacramento. “When you have turf that is outdoors, I played on AstroTurf in the Minor Leagues, and that hot sun when it’s not a domed stadium gets to 120-130 degrees.”

Typically, it gets into the mid 90s in Sacramento during the month of August. Add in the turf, and Boras is not wrong when it comes to how hot it actually is on the field.

For its part, MLBPA has yet to approve the A’s relocation to California’s capital city.

For many, it doesn’t make sense for the A’s to relocate to Sacramento for the next three seasons. Their Triple-A affiliate plays in a modern stadium in the Vegas suburb of Summerlin. It always makes sense to play at that facility despite how hot it gets in Southern Nevada during the summer. The venue also consists of natural grass.

As for the A’s and their pending relocation to Las Vegas, that’s also pretty much etched in stone. Tropicana, the site of their venue, is set to be imploded in October, with construction on the site breaking ground during Q2 of 2025.