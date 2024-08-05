Notre Dame Fighting Irish lose ascending star to devastating season-ending injury before Week 1

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are expected to be one of the best college football teams in 2024. Unfortunately, just a few weeks out from the regular-season opener against Texas A&M, there’s devastating Notre Dame football news.

Already backed by one of the most talented and best-coaches defenses in the nation, all eyes have centered on the offense. The Fighting Irish will be led this season by quarterback Riley Leonard, a standout who transferred from Duke this offseason.

There’s been even more excitement around the football program heading into the season because of the experience on this roster. The Fighting Irish held onto many key starters from last season, putting them in a strong position for continuity and improvement. Now, one of Notre Dame’s best players is lost for the year.

As reported by Andrea Adelson of ESPN, Fighting Irish left tackle Charles Jagusah will miss the entire season after suffering a torn pectoralis muscle during preseason camp. It instantly leaves Notre Dame with a void to fill at one of the most important positions in the sport.

Jagusah, a 6-foot-7 sophomore offensive tackle, was poised to replace unanimous All-American left tackle Joe Alt for the Fighting Irish. He’d been viewed as a potential breakout player, with the talent to become the next in a long line of offensive linemen that Notre Dame developed and sent to the NFL.

A 247 Sports four-star recruit in 2023, rated as the 46th overall player in the country, Jagusah already proved himself last season by becoming the first true freshman lineman to start a game for Notre Dame since Alt in 2021. Playing in the Sun Bowl, the 6-foot-7 left tackle allowed just 2 pressures in 23 pass-blocking snaps in his first start.

Following the season-ending injury, the Fighting Irish might have to turn to either redshirt sophomore Aamil Wagner or redshirt freshman Sullivan Absher at left tackle. With the Notre Dame schedule featuring Texas A&M, Florida State and USC this season, it could pose quite a problem for the offense.