North Carolina State offensive tackle ejected from game for spitting on Clemson player

One North Carolina State player let his emotions get the better of him.

Wolfpack left tackle Anthony Belton was ejected late in the second quarter after spitting on a Clemson Tigers player. The incident happened after quarterback T.J. Parker was sacked with 54 seconds left in the half as Clemson was up 42-7.

Video shows Belton shoving one player and allegedly spitting on another during a skirmish following the play.

A flag was thrown on Belton for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was immediately kicked out of the game.

NC State LT Anthony Belton was just ejected for spitting on an opponent. It's officially off the rails. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) September 21, 2024

The ESPN broadcast said Belton might have been riled up because a Tigers player had stomped on Parker’s helmet, which was not seen by officials.

Pro Football Focus ranks Belton as its 95th-ranked prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. Belton played every game in 2023 and was tied for the team lead with 51 pancake blocks.

