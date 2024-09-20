Big Ten “Friday Football Five” – Week 4

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the five best storylines to follow in this week’s schedule of Big Ten games.

QUARTERBACK CAROUSEL

Several Big Ten teams have already made changes at quarterback although not all are by design.

Michigan will start Alex Orji behind center Saturday in its game against USC in Ann Arbor. He replaces Davis Warren, who started the first three games for the Wolverines. Warren won the job somewhat surprisingly in training camp but did not deliver. He completed just 66.7 percent of his passes and had six interceptions. Orji was used as a backup to former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy and has just seven attempts in his career. He gives Head Coach Sherrone Moore more of a dual threat with his running ability.

Wisconsin is off this week but will move forward without signal caller Tyler Van Dyke after he tore his ACL in last week’s loss to Alabama. The Miami Hurricane transfer was replaced by Braedyn Locke against ‘Bama, who will now start for the Badgers.

Northwestern swapped out Mississippi State transfer Mike Wright for Jack Lausch. The Chicago area native led the Wildcast to a win over Eastern Illinois last Saturday.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Illinois travels to Nebraska for a Friday night matchup with both teams looking to take the next big step forward in their early season success. It’s a game between two 3-0 teams with Illinois prevailing in their last meeting 20-7 in 2023. Illinois will need to slow down Husker QB Dylan Raiola, who has completed 74 percent of his passes averaging 223 yards per game. The 5 star prospect has thrown just one pick in the opening trio of games.

THE FLOYD OF ROSEDALE BOWL

The long running rivalry between Iowa and Minnesota will write its next chapter as the two teams meet in Minneapolis Saturday night in a prime-time matchup. The legendary “Floyd of Rosedale” trophy, featuring a replica of the pig that bears its name, is on the line. Iowa hasn’t been playing well despite the Hawkeye’s 2-1 record. Last week’s win over Troy saw Iowa trailing before needing a rally to put the W on the board. As is usually the case, Iowa’s defense is far superior than the team’s offensive firepower. Minnesota shutout Nevada 27-0 last week but has also struggled. However if Iowa plays at the same level as last week, the Gophers will take the win….and the trophy.

TROJANS AT THE BIG HOUSE

Michigan’s new quarterback Alex Orji gets thrown into the fire quickly Saturday with No. 11 USC coming to Ann Arbor. It’s a new look Big Ten game and one that carries a lot of weight in the race to the College Football Playoff. Michigan already has a loss to Texas two weeks ago and another loss could KO the defending National Champions’ hopes for a repeat before the calendar turns to October. Michigan’s running game will be attacked by a USC defense that did a good job slowing down LSU in the season opener. Miller Moss has been a seamless transition at quarterback replacing No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams. He’s thrown for 378 yards in the LSU win and another 229 against Utah State in USC’s 2-0 start. Michigan fans should be understandably nervous about another ranked team coming into The Big House to challenge the Maize and Blue.

SPARTY ON….THE ROAD

Michigan State and Boston College collide in a game that has gone under the radar in some circles. Both teams have played very well in the early going and Michigan State has already pulled off an upset on the road beating Maryland. The Eagles are on the brink of getting into the Top 25 and have put wins on the board against Florida State in the Ireland season opener and Duquesne. BC is the favorite no doubt aided by potential home field advantage, but this pair is pretty evenly matched and could turn in an entertaining 60 minutes of football.