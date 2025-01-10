6 Bold predictions for Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game in 2025 NFL Playoffs

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off a playoff journey they hope ends with a trip to Super Bowl 59 next month. Their matchup in the Wild Card Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs will feature a pair of exciting offenses led by Pro Bowl-level quarterbacks. The game is set up to be an action-packed affair that could play out in many different ways. That is why now is the perfect time to offer up a round of bold predictions for the Commanders vs. Bucs game this weekend.

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game details

The Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card clash will be the final game of an NFL Playoffs triple-header on Sunday. The game will go down at 8:00 PM ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The NFC match will air exclusively on NBC, and stream on Peacock. Tampa is a three-point favorite heading into the game and the over/under on points scored is 50.5 (via Draft Kings). Temperatures are expected to be around 53 degrees, slightly above normal for Tampa this time of year. It could also be a wet game with a solid chance of rain in the area on Sunday night and an outside possibility of a thunderstorm.

Jayden Daniels will play like a star in NFL Playoffs debut

Jayden Daniels is the odds-on favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award this season. However, the regular season and the playoffs are very different animals. And a rookie struggling in the postseason is pretty common. But things are set up for Daniels to have an impactful NFL playoffs debut. The Buccaneers' defense is banged up and can be easily beaten in the passing game. Daniels enters the matchup with a ton of confidence and a favorable matchup. With Tampa likely to focus on stopping the run (more on that later) he will get a boatload of opportunities to make big plays in the passing game. Prediction: Jayden Daniels throws for 286 yards and three TDs

Buccaneers will aim to slow the game down with Bucky Irving

The Commanders vs. Buccaneers game is sure to devolve into a shootout. And Tampa can engage in such a game with most teams. However, Washington’s best weapon is Daniels and the easiest way to nullify him will be by winning time of possession. The Bucs have a weapon that can help them achieve that goal in Bucky Irving. The rookie has been one of the hidden gems in the league this season and has been huge in giving Tampa greater balance. Look for the Bucs to feed him the ball often to try and eat up the clock and give Daniels less chance to put points on the board Prediction: Bucky Irving has 28 carries and 112 yards rushing

The Commanders’ defense will get a pair of INTs off Baker Mayfield

The Commanders are going to need to get turnovers if they hope to score a road upset in their return to the playoffs. Fortunately for them, Mayfield is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (15). The Bucs are also a -5 in turnover differential this season. Add in the fact that the pros and cons of Mayfield's game is to be a risk-taking gun slinger and Washington is sure to get a couple of picks on Sunday. The question is will it be enough to get a W? Prediction: Commanders get two INTs

Buccaneers will pick their Jayden Daniels poison, shut down run threat

What has made Daniels so special in his rookie season is not only is he a dangerous and accurate passer but he is a handful when he tucks the ball and runs. He actually led the Commanders in rushing in 2024. Fortunately for Tampa, they have a good run defense that is top-five in the league in that department. They won’t be able to stop Daniels altogether. But they will aim to keep him bottled up, slow the run game, and see if he can beat them only with throwing this weekend. Prediction: Buccaneers give up a total of 84 yards on the ground

Terry McLaurin will post his first 100+ receiving yards game in over a month

Terry McLaurin led the Washington Commanders in receiving yards in 2024. However, he has not had a 100-plus-yard receiving game since the Sunday before Thanksgiving. That will end on NFL Wild Card weekend. With Washington likely being forced to pass more, McLaurin will get a lot of targets and break his 100-plus-yard receiving slump. Prediction: Terry McLaurin has nine catches for 134 yards and one touchdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37, Washington Commanders 32

