NFL injury report Week 10: Latest NFL injury news on Dak Prescott, Nico Collins, Drake London and more

The NFL injury report Week 10 is released on Friday, with teams providing some clarity on whether or not top players will be available days out from kickoff. It’s not until Saturday night and Sunday morning that the NFL injury news floods in, providing final updates on the statuses of players before games begin. Just hours out from kickoff, here’s the final NFL injury news for Week 10 that you need to know.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys – Hamstring

The NFL injury news on Dak Prescott on Saturday was the worst-case scenario. After injuring his hamstring in Week 9, Prescott was quickly ruled out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with the hamstring injury. Unfortunately, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Prescott will undergo season-ending surgery on his partially torn hamstring. He won't return until the 2025 season, with Cooper Rush serving as the Cowboys starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. INJURY STATUS: OUT, Placed on Injured Reserve

Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans – Shoulder

With Mason Rudolph playing reasonably well as the fill-in starter, the Tennessee Titans were able to take their time with Will Levis. After missing multiple games with a shoulder injury, the Titans quarterback had a full practice session on Friday. Levis will start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he is not a fantasy option even in 2QB leagues against the Los Angeles Chargers defense this week. INJURY STATUS: Will Start

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars – Shoulder

As if things couldn't get worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, quarterback Trevor Lawrence popped up on the NFL injury report for Week 10 with a shoulder issue. While the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, the Jaguars announced on Friday that Lawrence is likely out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. In his place, Mac Jones draws the start. You can safely downgrade Jaguars' pass-catchers Evan Engram and Brian Thomas Jr. in fantasy football. INJURY STATUS: OUT

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tama Bay Buccaneers – Toe

Already without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added quarterback Baker Mayfield to the NFL injury report ahead of Week 9 with a toe issue. Thankfully for Tampa Bay, Mayfield returned to practice on Friday and the Buccaneers have made it clear that Mayfield will play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. It's a very tough matchup, so consider Mayfield a back-end QB1 who is better served riding the bench in 12-team leagues or one-QB leagues. INJURY STATUS: Will Start

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers – Achilles

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football drafts this year, missed the first nine weeks of the season due to an Achilles injury. He's baaaaaack. The 49ers activated McCaffrey off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game. McCaffrey will start in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he's immediately an RB1. INJURY STATUS: Will Start

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans – Foot and Hamstring

With Tyjae Spears sidelined since Week 7 with a hamstring strain, Tony Pollard stepped into the role of the Tennessee Titans' featured back. However, Pollard (foot) has also been dealing with an injury. Fortunately, Tennessee removed both Pollard and Spears from the NFL injury report for Week 10. Facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Pollard is an RB2 while Spears is a bench stash in fantasy. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

Brian Robinson Jr, RB, Washington Commanders – Hamstring

It’s been an up-and-down season for running back Brian Robinson Jr. After missing time earlier this season with a knee injury, the Washington Commanders running back is now dealing with a hamstring strain. He missed practice on Friday, coming off limited sessions the previous two days. Robinson Jr. is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, pushing Austin Ekeler into a featured role for Week 10. Given Robinson Jr. didn’t practice on Friday, we’re also a bit worried for next week. INJURY STATUS: OUT

Gus Edwards, RB, Los Angeles Chargers – Ankle

Missing the last four games with an ankle injury, spending the entire time on injured reserve, the Los Angeles Chargers held out hope that Gus Edwards could return for Week 10. The NFL injury news this week was very positive, with Edwards able to practice and cleared by the medical staff. Edwards will play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, though he isn't a recommended fantasy option until we see what his role is. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints – Concussion

After suffering his second concussion of the season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has already been ruled out for Week 10. Unfortunately, that’s not the worst of the NFL injury news regarding Olave. New Orleans is expected to place him on injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of four games. Considering this is the fifth documented concussion of Olave’s playing career and the Saints’ playoff hopes have vanished, he might not play again in 2024. INJURY STATUS: OUT

Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars – Chest

The Jacksonville Jaguars came into the weekend banged up with Trevor Lawrence, Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. all on the NFL injury report issues on Friday. While Lawrence won’t be available for Sunday’s game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Thomas Jr. is expected to suit up. Considering Mac Jones is the Jaguars quarterback in Week 11, we’d recommend other wide receivers to plug into your fantasy lineup, Thomas Jr. is more of a low-end WR2 this week. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons – Hip

There was a bit of concern for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London after he suffered a hip injury in Week 9 and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Evidently, it wasn't enough to keep him off the field for long. Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that London is expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. INJURY STATUS: Will Start

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans – Hamstring

The Houston Texans offense hasn’t been the same since Nico Collins left the field with a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss four consecutive games. Great news for C.J. Stroud, his No. 1 receiver is coming back. The Texans activated Collins off injured reserve on Saturday and Houston’s No. 1 wide receiver will play on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. INJURY STATUS: Expected to Play

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys – Shoulder

Well, at least there's some positive NFL injury news for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. While Dak Prescott is out for the year, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was taken off the NFL injury report on Saturday and has been cleared to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Typically a top-five fantasy WR, Lamb is now more of a top-12 wideout with Cooper Rush at quarterback for Dallas. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles – Knee and Hamstring

Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles fans are well aware of what happens to this offense when A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith aren’t on the field. Days ahead of Week 10, there was some worry both wideouts could be sidelined by injuries ahead of a critical matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Eagles cleared both Brown and Smith to play with the Eagles’ receiver duo active in Week 10 and seemingly playing without limitations. INJURY STATUS: Will Play

Michael Pittman Jr, WR, Indianapolis Colts – Back/Finger

After managing to play through a back injury that the team originally feared would land him on injured reserve, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is now out for Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills with a dislocated finger and the lingering back injury. In his absence, Josh Downs becomes a WR2 in PPR leagues. INJURY STATUS: INACTIVE

Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns – Wrist

Already without Keon Coleman for several weeks, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper is dealing with a wrist injury that forced him to miss Week 9. Thankfully for Buffalo, its No. 1 receiver is trending towards playing on Sunday after getting in a limited practice session in three consecutive days. INJURY STATUS: Expected to Play

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Hamstring

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held off on putting Mike Evans (hamstring strain) on injured reserve, he's quickly approaching the same multi-game absence he would've had on IR. The Buccaneers ruled Evans out days in advance of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Already inactive for Week 10, we'd even consider Evans highly questionable for next week. INJURY STATUS: Inactive

Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers – Hamstring

The Carolina Panthers had one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL a few weeks ago with a healthy Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo. In Week 10, Mingo and Johnson are playing for different teams and Thielen is out for the second consecutive game with a hamstring strain. The only Panthers player worth starting in fantasy is Chuba Hubbard, ignore everyone else. INJURY STATUS: Inactive

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

