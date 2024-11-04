Week 10 fantasy QB rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for 15 best fantasy quarterbacks

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The first nine weeks of the 2024 NFL season are behind us with games flying by. With the fantasy football playoffs just a few weeks away, every matchup becomes even more critical in a battle for playoff spots or positioning. Our Week 10 fantasy QB rankings will take you through the NFL stats to know with matchup analysis for the best fantasy quarterbacks. Let’s jump into our fantasy QB rankings for Week 10.

15. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Denver Broncos

Lamar Jackson’s performance against the Denver Broncos defense is going to offer fantasy managers with Patrick Mahomes some hope for this Week 10 matchup. We’ll note, however, that was just the second time this season that Denver allowed multiple passing touchdowns and it was just the third time an opposing QB posted a 90-plus passer rating against this Broncos defense. While the Kansas City Chiefs should be able to win this matchup, we’re not sold on Mahomes’ fantasy output being enough to start him in 14-team leagues.

14. Daniel Jones, New York Giants – vs Carolina Panthers

Putting Daniel Jones this high in our Week 10 fantasy QB rankings, even ahead of Patrick Mahomes, should tell you everything about this matchup. Through nine games this season, the Carolina Panthers have allowed the fifth-highest completion rate (70 percent), the fourth-highest yards per attempt average (8.0), the third-most passing touchdowns (18) and the second-highest average QB rating (111.2). Furthermore, Carolina has the third-fewest interceptions (2). This is a golden opportunity for Jones, who could come through with 250-plus total yards and multiple touchdowns.

13. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals – vs New York Jets

Week 9 marked the fifth time this season (nine starts) that Kyler Murray finished with under 200 passing yards. It was also his seventh game with one touchdown pass or fewer. The 307-yard performance in Week 8 was an outlier, sandwiched in between his 154-yard game on Sunday and a 180.6 pass ypg average from Weeks 2-7. There’s a decent fantasy floor here because of his rushing ability, but we’ll also highlight that Murray has four games this year with fewer than 20 rush yards.

12. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets – @ Arizona Cardinals

We promise we didn't consume any cayenne pepper with water when assembling our fantasy QB rankings this week. In the last two games, Aaron Rodgers has a 114.9 QB rating with 5 touchdown passes and 0 interceptions. While those aren't MVP-caliber numbers, the timing and chemistry with Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams are on full display now. Plus, this Arizona Cardinals defense allows the ninth-most passing yards per game (228.6), the sixth-highest yards per attempt average (7.6) and the sixth-highest completion rate (69.1 percent).

11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – @ Los Angeles Rams

We’re expecting plenty of fireworks in this Week 10 Monday Night Football battle between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. Since returning from IR, Tua Tagovailoa has cleared 230-plus passing yards in both starts with 3 total touchdowns, 0 interceptions and an 80.3 percent completion rate. There might not be a sky-high upside, but Tagovailoa offers a very safe floor and that should make him one of the best fantasy quarterbacks moving forward.

10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – vs Miami Dolphins

Puka Nacua was ejected from this past Sunday's game early after throwing a punch, but Matthew Stafford still came through for fantasy managers. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback has 6 touchdowns in the last two games while recording 279-plus passing yards in both of those starts. With this Miami Dolphins defense often incapable of generating consistent pressure, Stafford should have time to attack a secondary that has allowed 538 passing yards and 5 touchdowns in the last two weeks, especially in a critical game for Los Angeles.

9. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons – @ New Orleans Saints

Kirk Cousins has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks recently, throwing 7 touchdown passes with 498 yards and a 145.4 QB rating over the last two weeks. While he did struggle in his last time out against New Orleans – 0 touchdowns, 1 interception and 238 passing yards – it’s pretty evident the Saints defense has waved the white flag on the 2024 season. Cousins would drop a few spots in our Week 10 fantasy QB rankings if Drake London (hip) can’t play, but we’d still trust him as a top-12 fantasy quarterback even in that scenario.

8. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has feasted on a lot of bad defenses this season, leading to multi-touchdown performances in a majority of his starts. He draws a much tougher test in Week 10, against arguably the best pass rush in the NFL. While he should find the end zone and still throw for 200-plus yards with another 40-plus on the ground, Daniels drops in our Week 10 fantasy QB rankings due to concerns this will be a low-scoring game and that drops his ceiling.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brock Purdy is getting both Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings back in Week 10, a massive jolt of life for this San Francisco 49ers offense. Not only that, Purdy and Kyle Shanahan had two weeks to prepare for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has allowed 250-plus passing yards four times this season with opponents averaging 2.5 passing touchdowns per game. We’re expecting a huge performance from this 49ers offense and Purdy should be a massive part of it.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – @ Houston Texans

The hyper-efficiency of Jared Goff is absurd. From Weeks 4-8, the Detroit Lions quarterback averaged just 21 pass attempts per game and never threw more than 25 during that five-game stretch. Despite the lack of volume, he's still thrown 11 touchdown passes with a 145.9 QB rating and 83.8 percent completion rate. On Sunday Night Football, he'll face a Houston Texans defense that allows the lowest completion rate (54.9 percent) and the third-fewest passing yards per game (167.4). However, Houston has also allowed the most passing touchdowns (19) in the NFL this season.

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – @ Dallas Cowboys

If not for injuries to Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (knee), Jalen Hurts would be third in our fantasy QB rankings this week. However, when Brown missed Weeks 2-4 earlier this season, Hurts averaged just 217.3 passing yards per game with a 2-2 TD-INT line in three starts. We love the fantasy matchup against the Dallas Cowboys – 9-0 TD-INT ratio and 126.1 QB rating allowed in the last four games – but Brown’s potential Week 10 absence significantly lowers Hurts’ fantasy ceiling.

4. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

This probably comes as a bit of a surprise to see Sam Darnold this high in our Week 9 fantasy rankings. As always, there's a risk of turnovers with him that fantasy managers need to account for. Now, for the optimism. Darnold has thrown multiple touchdown passes in six of eight games this season, he's thrown for 200-plus yards in six games and cleared a 100-plus QB rating in all but one start. Plus, the Jacksonville Jaguars allow the third-highest completion rate (70.7%), the second-most passing yards per game (264.3) and the most passing touchdowns (19).

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – @ Indianapolis Colts

Playing without Amari Cooper, Josh Allen and this Buffalo Bills offense came out slow in the first half of Week 9. The All-Pro quarterback then erupted in the second half with 2 touchdown passes. Over his last four games, Allen boasts a 108.8 QB rating with 10 total touchdowns and he’s averaged 264 passing yards per game. Cooper should return to the field in Week 10, making this an even more delightful fantasy matchup against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed 14 touchdown passes this season with a 70.1% completion rate (fourth-highest) and 233.8 pass ypg.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – @ Baltimore Ravens

On a short week, it seems unlikely that wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) will be cleared to play on Thursday Night Football. It shouldn't matter, since Joe Burrow has a 69.7 completion rate with 6 touchdown passes and a 102.1 QB rating in the last two games without Higgins. We'll also remind you that Burrow threw 5 touchdown passes with 392 passing yards and a 77% completion rate in his last meeting with this Baltimore Ravens defense. We're expecting a shootout and Burrow is already one of the best fantasy quarterbacks this year.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – vs Cincinnati Bengals

