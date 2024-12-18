Teddy Bridgewater making NFL comeback: 5 teams that should sign him now

In 2014, the Minnesota Vikings made Teddy Bridgewater the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Just when it appeared he would be the Vikings’ franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future, Bridgewater suffered a brutal leg injury that resulted in a torn ACL and dislocated knee that wiped him out from August 2016 to November 2017.
The former first-round pick had to wait until 2020 before becoming a full-time starter again, getting his chance with the New Orleans Saints. He had another starting opportunity with the Denver Broncos in 2021, but Bridgewater’s NFL career appeared to come to an early end after retiring following the end of the 2023 season.
Now out of the NFL, Bridgewater tried his hand at becoming a high school head coach at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, a 3A program. Bridgewater found profound success, leading his team to a state title in his first and only season. Now, the 32-year-old wants to return to the NFL to resume his playing career, and he plans to sign with a team very soon.
Here are five playoff-bound teams that should give Bridgewater a chance to become their backup quarterback for the remainder of the season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a one-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. If the Buccaneers can maintain their division lead, they may want to secure a better backup quarterback ahead of the postseason. They’re relying on former second-round pick Kyle Trask, but he becomes a free agent once the Buccaneers’ season ends. Meanwhile, the Bucs could sign Bridgewater, a Florida native, and get an early look at him becoming Baker Mayfield’s backup next season.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West division lead, but now Geno Smith’s status for Week 16 is in question. We saw Sam Howell come in and promptly throw an interception last week, showing that Seattle could likely use an upgrade at the backup QB position, even with Jaren Hall waiting in the wings. Bridgewater would bring 65 games of starting experience to Seattle’s QB room, giving them a steady hand for their playoff run.
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud is having a bit of a sophomore slump, and his backup is former third-round pick Davis Mills, who’s set to become a free agent. The Texans will need to find a more permanent backup behind Stroud, and Bridgewater could serve as the perfect solution both for the rest of this season and in 2025 too.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills have emerged as Super Bowl frontrunners, but their fate relies on Josh Allen. If Allen goes down, so do the Bills’ championship odds. Buffalo does have Mitch Trubisky, but he can’t be relied on during the postseason. Meanwhile, Bridgewater would at least provide another security blanket.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens have two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, but their championship hopes disappear if he gets hurt. Backup Josh Johnson is ancient (38-year-old), even by quarterback standards. He may not be around in 2025, but Bridgewater could stake his claim for the top backup job with a strong impression for the rest of the season.
