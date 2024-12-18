Teddy Bridgewater making NFL comeback: 5 teams that should sign him now

In 2014, the Minnesota Vikings made Teddy Bridgewater the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Just when it appeared he would be the Vikings’ franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future, Bridgewater suffered a brutal leg injury that resulted in a torn ACL and dislocated knee that wiped him out from August 2016 to November 2017.

The former first-round pick had to wait until 2020 before becoming a full-time starter again, getting his chance with the New Orleans Saints. He had another starting opportunity with the Denver Broncos in 2021, but Bridgewater’s NFL career appeared to come to an early end after retiring following the end of the 2023 season.

Now out of the NFL, Bridgewater tried his hand at becoming a high school head coach at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, a 3A program. Bridgewater found profound success, leading his team to a state title in his first and only season. Now, the 32-year-old wants to return to the NFL to resume his playing career, and he plans to sign with a team very soon.

Here are five playoff-bound teams that should give Bridgewater a chance to become their backup quarterback for the remainder of the season.

