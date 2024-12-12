Five NFL teams on upset alert in Week 15, including Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Who is on upset alert in Week 15 of the NFL season? We’ve got our choices lined up. Among the notable games this weekend: the battle of Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks, and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills taking on the 12-1 Detroit Lions. It’s quite an appetizing menu of games.

Pittsburgh Steelers over Philadelphia Eagles

The Steelers and Eagles are winning games, but in different ways. Philadelphia has built its success on a dominant rushing attack with Saquon Barkley, leading the league with 190 yards per game on the ground. On the opposite side, the Steelers have won games because of their defense. Although Pittsburgh is unlikely to have wide receiver George Pickens this Sunday, we're picking the Steelers for the upset as they are a five-point underdog. Why the Week 15 upset? The Steelers have one of the best defenses in football, which is why we are picking them to upset the Eagles. Pittsburgh allows only 90 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth best in the NFL. They also excel at forcing turnovers, leading the league with 28 takeaways. One mistake by the Eagles' offense could flip the game.

Buffalo Bills over Detroit Lions

Perhaps a Super Bowl preview awaits this Sunday as the 10-3 Buffalo Bills take on the 12-1 Detroit Lions. Detroit defeated the Green Bay Packers last Thursday night in a thrilling 34-31 game, while the Bills are coming off a heartbreaking 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite, but we're circling our wagons and going with the Bills for the upset. Why the Week 15 upset? Although this game could go either way, we're picking the Bills because of Josh Allen's elite play. He is the clear frontrunner for the MVP award, throwing for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions this season. Last week against the Rams, he accounted for six total touchdowns – three passing and three rushing. With the Lions' secondary plagued by injuries, look for Allen to pick them apart.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins over Houston Texans

The 6-7 Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive with an overtime win against the New York Jets last week. Miami must win out to reach the postseason, beginning with this week's matchup against the 8-5 Houston Texans. Houston is a three-point favorite, but we're taking the Dolphins for the upset. Why the Week 15 upset? After a 2-6 start, the Dolphins have won four of their last five games. Their resurgence coincides with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's return. Since coming back from his latest concussion in Week 8, the Dolphins' offense has scored 25 or more points in five of seven games. We expect this trend to continue in what could be a shootout in Houston.

Seattle Seahawks over Green Bay Packers

